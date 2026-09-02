The Ravens Futures Markets With The Most Appealing Odds

The sportsbooks love the Ravens.

They are favored as much as anyone in football in terms win and odds to win the Super Bowl. That’s been true throughout the offseason and those markets have not moved much at all this summer. Status quo.

If the books are correct, the Ravens will win 11 games and win the AFC North and be poised to challenge for a Lombardi Trophy. Of course, the books loved the Ravens the last two years as well and they didn’t come close to an NFL title.

Health will be paramount and a healthy Lamar Jackson gets you into the dance and I believe the Ravens are a playoff team. After studying the futures for this team, there are some of the wagers I like the most.

(As a reminder - Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.)

Ravens U 10.5 Wins (+125)

The Ravens standard total being set at 11.5 is one of my favorite futures That’s just too high for a staff this young and a team that is older and has some series injury situations coming into the season. The schedule sets up pretty well, but this league isn’t overrun with guys winning 11 games their first season as a head coach. There are three teams in this division that could win 10 games, which makes it tough. I go back and forth between 10 or 11 wins but for plus money I am going this route.

Derrick Henry 15+ Rushing TDs (+135)

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I’m worried about Father Time catching him, because he’s caught basically every age 32 running back in NFL history. But coordinator Declan Doyle won’t back off 300 carries, and this unicorn could probably hold up, and they will want him finishing drives. He’s had 300 carries five times in his career and achieved 15 rushing TDs in four of them and the one he didn’t was a 14-loss Titans team that couldn’t win passing the ball at all and stuffed the box.

Lamar Jackson 750+ Rushing Yards (+320)

He has done this in six of his seven seasons as a Week 1 starter. Last year he only ran 67 times and still was pushing 400 yards. The designed runs have waned, but this is still a transcendent athlete. If this offense isn’t humming right away and if re aren’t this rookie offensive coordinator has a steep learning curve, the default to run is always there. If something happens to Henry this team is really thin at RB. If this offensive line is suspect, he may have to take off quite a bit. I’m not ready to write off him having his share of 60-70 yard rushing games to help this cash.

Zay Flowers O 74.5 Receptions (-115)

I hate letting a book hold my money this long, so I didn’t play this by itself but have parlayed it with other futures. Flowers has at least 74 catches in all three of his seasons. He is going to be put in motion more and schemed for more and I bet sees more reps in the slot, where he can really do damage.

Jackson lost the weapon he has his highest passer rating throwing to, in Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews is cooked being an impact guy and these rookies are green. I see a ton of targets in his future. I could see him catching more screens and high-percentage balls. (I bet he gets more carries than previously as well, but those markets aren’t really available, but I will be studying them on a per-game basis).

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