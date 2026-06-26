Top-5 Baltimore Ravens Players Under 25-Years Old

Over the years, the Baltimore Ravens have built a reputation as one of the best teams in the league when it comes to restocking talent through the NFL Draft after letting coveted free agents find bigger deals elsewhere.

That aptitude for identifying young players capable of making an immediate impact has been called into question lately, since mid-to-late round and UDFA gems -- like the recently departed Tyler Linderbaum and Patrick Ricard -- have become scarce in Baltimore.

Here are the Ravens’ Top-5 players under the age of 25 at the time of Week 1 of the upcoming regular season, not counting rookie players who we still haven’t seen in real action:

Nate Wiggins (23), cornerback

The Ravens third-year cornerback out of Clemson has displayed tremendous talent from the first day he arrived in Baltimore. And even if his second season might not have been as dazzling as his rookie year, the arrow is still pointing up for the former first-rounder.

Wiggins recently told The Journey Media he’s currently 100 percent healthy for the first time “since high school”, and while that may be hyperbole, he’s still expected to capitalize on new head coach Jesse Minter’s defensive football acumen.

If anyone on Baltimore’s roster can become a first-time Pro Bowler this year, Wiggins should be considered the favorite.

Malaki Starks (22), safety

Another young, talented member of a defensive backfield that ended up struggling throughout most of last season, Starks should take a big leap forward in 2026 playing alongside two-time All-Pro Kyle Hamilton.

While everybody acknowledges Hamilton’s unmistakable impact playing the slot as a big nickel defender, Starks’ similar attributes offer the Ravens tons of versatility and the ability to better disguise what they’re trying to achieve on defense.

Roger Rosengarten (24), offensive tackle

Like most young players forced into starting roles, Baltimore’s right tackle has enjoyed his ups and downs so far. But there have been glimpses of dominance, and the Ravens seem to believe Rosengarten might be able to move to the left side once Ronnie Stanley is done playing.

For the time being though, Rosengarten needs to step up his pass-blocking game, a formidable challenge when protecting a quarterback as mobile and dynamic as Lamar Jackson.

Teddye Buchanan (23), linebacker

Good news is Buchanan is “really far ahead of schedule” in his rehab from a torn ACL suffered in Week 15 of last season, according to Minter. Bad news is it’s still hard to determine when the second-year linebacker will be available again.

As a rookie last year, Buchanan took over the starting role from Trenton Simpson, alongside star linebacker Roquan Smith, and didn’t let go until his injury. After making the PFWA's All-Rookie team in 2025, his development as a force in the interior of the defense will be crucial for Baltimore in the upcoming seasons.

T.J. Tampa (24), cornerback

Choosing Tampa here may be controversial because up to this point, he’s still mostly potential and not yet production. But the tools are undoubtedly there.

Drafting Chandler Rivers last April should put some pressure on Tampa to take the next step, and that could be exactly what he needs to fight his way out of a comfort zone as the team’s fourth cornerback behind Marlon Humphrey, Wiggins and Chidobe Awuzie.