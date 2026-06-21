Updated Baltimore Ravens Depth Chart After Mandatory Minicamp

With the Baltimore Ravens off for summer break before reporting for training camp in less than a month, now is the perfect time to give the best estimation of how the current depth chart looks following the conclusion of the offseason program.

Mandatory minicamp marked the final chapter and saw several young and veteran players live up to and exceed expectations during the two-day session.

The next step will be putting the pads on in mid-to-late July when they reconvene, but in the meantime, let's see who climbed or slipped down the depth chart in all three phases.

Quarterbacks

Jul 27, 2023; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) (center) throws a pass with quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) (left) and quarterback Josh Johnson (17) during training camp practice at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-Imagn Images | Brent Skeen-Imagn Images

Starter: Lamar Jackson

Primary backup: Tyler Huntley

Depth: Skylar Thompson, Diego Pavia and Joe Fagnano

With the top two spots in the pecking order solidified with a two-time league MVP and former Pro Bowl reserve, the only aspect of the pecking order that has likely changed over the course of the offseason program post-draft is that Thompson has emerged as the leader for the No. 3 spot. The fifth-year veteran looked more impressive in his opportunities than either undrafted rookie, Pavia or Fagnano.

Running backs

Jul 27, 2024; Owings Mill , MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) after a drill during the afternoon session of training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center, Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Starter: Derrick Henry

Primary backup: Justice Hill

Depth: Adam Randall, Rasheen Ali, Elijah Tau-Tolliver and Dontae McMillan

With the veteran tandem of Henry and Hill firmly penciled into the top two slots, it's hard to tell who has the edge in the running for the No. 3 spot between Ali and Randall. As a former college wide receiver who comes with a lot of pass-catching upside, Randall, who was handpicked by owner Steve Bisciotti, could start cutting into some of Hill's third-down specialist snaps if he can prove himself in pass protection when the pads come on. Ali will need another stellar training camp in which he showcases what he can do in the new offense while remaining an ace on special teams to secure a roster spot.

Wide receivers

Jul 27, 2022; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) reacts during day one of training camp at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images | Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images

Starters: Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Devontez Walker

Primary backups: Ja'Kobi Lane, Elijah Sarratt and LaJohntay Wester

Depth: Dayton Wade, Cornelius Johnson, Octavian Smith Jr., Xavier Guillory and Cortez Braham Jr.

While the top six feel like locks to make the roster, the pecking order after the top two is in flux and subject to change depending on who can continue stacking strong practices once training camp gets underway.

As it currently stands, the competition for the No. 3 spot, which would essentially be a starter if the Ravens turn out to be a heavy 11-personnel team, is three-horse between Walker and the two mid-round rookies in Lane and Sarratt. All three had their moments during OTAs and minicamp, and likely have the front office and coaching staff confident that they don't need to go out and sign one of the notable veterans on the open market.

Wester is the early favorite to be the primary punt returner again, but that by no means guarantees that he will.

Tight ends

Jul 23, 2025; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) awaits the start of drills during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Starters: Mark Andrews and Durham Smythe

Primary backups: Matthew Hibner and Josh Cuevas

Depth: Ty Pezza and Lucas Scott (FB*)

While both rookie draft picks were talked about highly during the offseason program, neither did enough to suggest that they are a threat to Andrews' role as the primary pass-catching threat or Smythe's as the designated blocking specialist.

Of the two, Cuevas made more plays between them in the passing game; however, it's still far too early to suggest that history is on the verge of repeating itself when it comes to the second player at the position in years they double-dip being better than the first in the immediate future.

Offensive line

Indianapolis Colts center Danny Pinter (63) walks onto the field Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starters: Ronnie Stanley, John Simpson, Danny Pinter, Olaivavega Ioane and Roger Rosengarten

Primary backups: Carson Vinson, Andrew Vorhees, Jovaughn Gwyn, Emery Jones and Diego Pounds

Depth: Gerad Lichtenhan, Corey Bullock, Nick Dawkins, Evan Beerntsen and Jared Penning

Although these position battles will ultimately be decided when the pads come on during training camp, a few aspects are already clear, with the first being that the Ravens have solidified starters at four of the five spots.

The arrival of Simpson and Ioane has guaranteed that Vorhees and Jones Jr. are vying for top backup spots. While Bullock was sidelined with an injury for the last few weeks of the offseason program, Pinter and Gwyn appear to be the clear frontrunners and have earned the praise of both their coach and quarterback.

Defensive tackles

Jul 29, 2021; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (93) practices at the Under Amour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Starters: Calais Campbell, Nnamdi Madubuike and Travis Jones

Primary backups: John Jenkins, Rayshaun Benny and Aeneas Peebles

Depth: Broderick Washington Jr., C.J. Okoye, Aaron Graves, David Olajiga and Dion Wilson Jr.

With several of the projected starters and veteran primary backups sidelined or recovering from injuries or just absent for the voluntary portion of the offseason program, younger players like Peebles and Benny got a lot of reps with the first-team defense.

Similar to the offensive line, not much can be gleaned from practices until pads come on, outside of get-offs and hand placement, but neither did anything to disappoint, with Peebles flashing as an interior pass rusher, according to reports.

Outside linebackers

Jun 11, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson (95) runs during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Starters: Trey Hendrickson and Tavius Robinson

Primary backup: Mike Green and Zion Young

Depth: Adisa Isaac, Kaimon Rucker and Ethan Burke

As the Ravens' prized free-agent acquisition from this offseason, Hendrickson is penciled into one of the starting spots. While Young has looked impressive and garnered plenty of praise since getting drafted, it will take more to unseat Robinson for his role as an early-down edge setter against run, especially with him heading into a contract year and coming off recording a career-high 4.5 sacks in 10 games last season.

Green is set to thrive as a rotational pass rusher behind his new four-time Pro Bowl veteran mentor.

Off-ball linebackers

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson (23) runs with the ball during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Starters: Roquan Smith and Trenton Simpson

Primary backup: Teddye Buchanan and Jay Higgins IV

Depth: Carl Jones Jr., Dominic DeLuca and Reid Williford

While Buchanan has been making miraculous progress in his rehabilitation from a late season-ending torn ACL, Simpson took advantage of his chance to work extensively with the starting defense and was very impressive by all accounts, receiving praise from Smith and his coaches. Since he's the healthier of the two, at the moment, he'd be lining up as the starting WILL if the season were to get underway anytime soon.

Safeties

Jul 24, 2025; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks (24) runs drills during training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Starters: Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Jaylinn Hawkins

Primary backups: Keondre Jackson and K'Von Wallace

Although there's no shake-up to be seen here in terms of the starting lineup projection, Jackson had a very strong offseason and could be in line for a larger role on defense in certain dime personnel packages.

Cornerbacks

Jul 24, 2025; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa Jr. (27) runs drills during training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Starters: Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, Chidobe Awuzie,

Primary backups: T.J. Tampa, Marquise Robinson and Chandler Rivers

Depth: Robert Longerbeam, Keyon Martin, Bilhal Kone, Matthew McDoom, Amani Oruwariye and Lardarius Webb Jr.

Several of the Ravens' young corners got chances to stand out and did just that while both veterans were either sidelined or absent from the field for voluntary and mandatory portions of the offseason program. Three players at the position who were especially impressive for their tight coverage and playmaking ability were Tampa, Robinson and Longerbeam.

Special Teams

Aug 23, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens longsnapper Nick Moore (46), kicker Tyler Loop (33), and punter Jordan Stout (11) talk before the game against Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordyn Harris-Imagn Images | Jordyn Harris-Imagn Images

Specialist Tyler Loop, Nick Moore and Ryan Eckley

Kick returners: Rasheen Ali and Adam Randall

Punt returner: LaJohntay Wester

Loop and Moore have no competition on the roster, and Eckley outshone left-footed 2025 undrafted free agent Luke Elzinga, suggesting that he's the prohibitive favorite to replace Jordan Stout.

The Ravens’ reserve running backs are expected to be the starting kick returners, as was the case for most of last season, and Wester is the projected starter when it comes to fielding and returning punts, until another threat emerges.