Way-Too-Early Baltimore Ravens 2027 Mock Draft -- And Why It Already Matters

We barely left Pittsburgh behind a few days ago after the 2026 NFL Draft, and are already talking about a way-too-early 2027 Mock Draft for the Baltimore Ravens.

While most media and fans start tuning into NFL Draft content after seasons end, for the 32 organizations scouting prospects is a round-the-year job. Rosters are never totally finished, and upgrades are always possible.

Coming off an 11 player haul last weekend, the Ravens are projected to own at least three compensatory picks next year, if not the league maximum of four. Those compensatory picks should come in handy, given that the Ravens will already be without their sixth- and seventh-round picks, previously traded.

We won’t go seven rounds deep here, but a three-round 2027 Mock Draft could give us a good idea as to where the Ravens might need upgrading during next year’s offseason. Here we go:

Round 1, Offensive Tackle, Trevor Goosby, Texas

Once considered an elite left tackle, Ronnie Stanley’s career has clearly been impacted by injuries. And, at 32-years old, it’s time to start thinking about an eventual replacement.

Like Stanley -- a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro -- coming out of Notre Dame, Goosby is a towering left tackle on the lighter side who already has 15 starts under his belt. Goosby’s mobility and agility make him an ideal replacement down the road for Stanley.

Staying ahead of the curve can separate good teams from the rest, and finding a long-term left tackle for Lamar Jackson is critical for the Ravens.

Round 2, Jamari Johnson, Tight End, Oregon

Sure, Baltimore added two tight ends as part of this year’s haul in fourth-rounder Matthew Hibner out of SMU, and fifth-rounder Josh Cuevas out of Alabama, but their main task will be replacing Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar as complementary pieces in the tight ends room.

Meanwhile, three-time Pro Bowler and one time first-team All-Pro Mark Andrews is coming off his worst performance since his rookie season, with a career lows of just 8.8 yards per grab and just 24.8 receiving yards per game, by far his lowest numbers as a pro.

Johnson, a transfer from Louisville, had a huge first season with Oregon last year, starting 10 games and catching 32 passes for 510 yards with three scores despite playing behind 2025 first rounder Kenyon Sadiq.

Round 3, Mark Fletcher Jr., Running Back, Miami

Derrick Henry’s reign over the Ravens backfield will, eventually, come to an end. After two extraordinarily productive seasons in Baltimore featuring over 3,500 rushing yards and 32 rushing touchdowns, there are no signs of slowing down, but at 32-years old, that day will come.

"At some point, the wheels do fall off... But I don't think we've seen it yet from him."@cfrelund still sees Derrick Henry being a top RB in 2026. At 32 years old, is he still the scariest player to tackle in the open field? 👇 #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/g2Pe5xEqvs — The Daily Flock Show (@DailyFlockShow) April 30, 2026

Like Henry, Fletcher is a 6’2’’ running back with deceptive speed and a punishing stiff arm, although he’s noticeably leaner at around 225 pounds compared to Henry’s 252. Perhaps a better comparison for Fletcher would be former Titans 2003 third-rounder Chris Brown due to his upright open field running style and punishing attitude.

In any case, Fletcher has all the physical tools to sustain the Ravens’ aggressive approach to running the football.