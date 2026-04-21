What Nnamdi Badubuike's Expected to Return to Ravens Means for Baltimore in 2026

After nearly seven months of speculation, secrecy, uncertainty, and at times dread over the worst-case scenario, the Baltimore Ravens finally have some clarity on whether they'll have one of their franchise cornerstone players back on the field for 2026 and beyond.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike underwent surgery to address the next injury that ended his 2025 campaign after just two games.

As if that news wasn't good enough, the doctors who performed the procedure believe he will be able to resume his playing career this fall.

A boost for Baltimore during draft week: Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike, who suffered a season-ending and career-threatening neck injury in Week 2 last season, underwent neck surgery last week that left his doctors believing he willl be able to resume playing this season, per… pic.twitter.com/cm0RTff2Hf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2026

Receiving this news the same week of the 2026 NFL Draft is essentially the equivalent of general manager Eric DeCosta receiving a pair of extra first-round picks because that is how valuable and impactful a player Madbuike is when he's on the field.

Prior to suffering what was once feared to be a potentially career-threatening setback, the six-year veteran had established himself as one of the premier pass rushers in the league, capable of lining up all along the defensive front, including on the edge at times, and wreaking havoc on opposing offenses. The former Second Team All Pro has 30 sacks, 69 quarterback hits, 42 tackles for loss and 80 pressures under his belt in 78 career games.

Nnamdi Madubuike returning to the Ravens next season would honestly give me so much life, he was sorely missed last year! pic.twitter.com/YnF1eCGQ8a — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) January 30, 2026

Throughout this process, the Ravens maintained an elite level of class and professionalism in respecting the 28-year-old star's privacy during what was likely the scariest period of his life. Despite being constantly asked for updates at almost every press availability since his injury occurred, the team's top brass didn't divulge any sensitive information and only expressed their optimism and hope.

"I love him as a player, love him as a person," head coach Jesse Minter said at owner's meetings last month. "I've seen some of the videos [on social media] of him doing things. I know he just feels good being back – working out and doing things like that, but I'll leave all that up to him."

Madubuike presence was sorely missed last season

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (92) celebrates with linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) and linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) after a tackle against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The ripple effect that his absence had on the rest of the Ravens defense was devestating, especially for the pass rush as a whole. After ranking first in the league in sacks in 2023 and finishing second in 2024, they finished tied for the third-fewest in 2025.

Without their potent disruptive force helping them terrorize opposing quarterbacks and regularly drawing double and sometimes triple teams, the other members of the front seven struggled to generate consistent pressure, resulting in the sack production of their two prominent edge rushers to plummet to career-lows.

"I think Madubuike is part of the reason why Kyle Van Noy went from 10.5 [or] 12 sacks to two," owner Steve Bisciotti said at the season-ending press conference. "I think it was a domino effect; I think it was a trickle effect. I think Travis Jones being – with Broderick [Washington Jr.] gone and Madubuike gone, God bless Travis. I think he did the very best he could, but if he'd had Madubuike next to him, he'd have been singled all year long, and instead, they were able to double him all year long."



Jones was the only member of the remaining bunch who went on to have a career year as a pass rusher, almost out of necessity, because Madubuike, who was off to another hot start with a sack in each of the first two games, was no longer available. The fifth-year veteran finished with a team-leading and career-high five sacks, while 2021 first-round outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was traded after not having any sacks through the first five games a year after he recorded a career-high 10 in 2024.

"Not having Nnamdi this year was a horrible situation for our team," DeCosta said at the same press conference. "I think it affected us in different ways – in many ways. He is a great player, a great person [and] a special person."

Getting a player of Madubuike's caliber back in the mix is a huge boost for the Ravens as they prepare to embark on a new era with Minter at the helm and an almost brand-new staff. Among the most notable additions are defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, who was Maduibuike's position coach for three of his first four years in the league, with the last being his breakout 2023 campaign, when he led the team and interior defensive linemen in the league with a career-high 13.

The Ravens pass rush will be supercharged in 2026 following this timely update and the free agent addition of our-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Couple those elite veterans with the return of Jones, the expected ascension of 2025 second-rounder Mike Green who flashed as a rookie, a healthy Tavius Robinson who recorded a career-high 4.5 sacks in just 10 games as a result of injury and whoever else they might add in the draft last this week and this unit could be back at the top of the league in 2026.