Ravens Open to First-Round Trade Up—Who Could Be the Target?

The Baltimore Ravens seemingly have one of the top prospects at their respective positions or in the NFL Draft overall slide down the board and fall right into their laps in the first round more often than not, year in and year out.

The front office and scouting staff are universally praised for exhibiting patience and relying more on watching tape and valuing pedigree and not being scared off by some of the same non-injury-related deterrents that leads other teams to pass on blue-chip prospects.

However, this offseason has shown that general manager Eric DeCosta is willing to be uncharacteristically aggressive when it comes to addressing some of the biggest needs on the roster with the attempted trade for Maxx Crosby. Before that deal ultimately fell through as a result of a failed physical, they had reportedly agreed to trade their first-round picks in each of the next two drafts.

Even after pivoting to bringing in four-time Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson, they inked the former First Team All Pro to a franchise record amount for a free agent on a four-year deal worth $112 million with a max value of $120 million. During the team's annual pre-draft press conference, DeCosta was asked if he could get similarly aggressive in the 2026 NFL Draft and trade up to target a specific prospect that starts to fall within a reasonable range to make a bold move.

EDC on potential for trading up: pic.twitter.com/Vh8vYe2FRh — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 15, 2026

"I think it just depends," DeCosta said. "Depending on the player and who that is and how highly we have them rated."

In the event that they find themselves on the clock with a group of similarly rated prospects available, he admitted that the likelihood of them parting with significant capital in a trade-up would be low, but that would change if the opposite were to be the case.

"If we have a guy that's kind of at a different level on the board who we think really comes in and right away and can impact our team, certainly we'd be aggressive in that situation," DeCosta said.

Whose fall could tempt Ravens into moving up?

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Since Baltimore can’t just bank on another Kyle Hamilton-like prospect that should've gone into the top 10 picks falling into their laps at No. 14 overall for the second time in five years, they might have to get a little aggressive if the right player begins to slide and the cost to move up isn't too cost-prohibitive.

While the top of this draft lacks true star-power there are still some promising prospects at premium positions who would be worth jumping up a couple spots or as far up as the last few picks in the top 10. Here are at least four that could tempt the DeCosta into pulling the trigger to make the move, within reason:

EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami: The former Hurricane falling into the Ravens' lap has been the dream scenario for their fans throughout the pre-draft process. Despite the temporary souring of his draft stock after NFL Scouting Combine measurements revealed that his arms are historically short for a player at his position, projected to go in the first round (30 7/8"), he is still expected to be long gone before No. 14 overall.

Bane Jr. was arguably the most consistently disruptive defender in all of college football and screams 'Play like a Raven' more than any other player in this draft, regardless of position, with his physicality and power both as an edge setter against the run and a pass rusher. He finished his college career with 20.5 sacks and 33.5 tackles for loss in three seasons.

As a true junior last year, he led the charge for one of the best defenses in the country during Miami's run to the national title game, earning First Team All-American, All ACC and ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors in the process. If he falls out of the top five, trading up as high as No. 6 or 7 overall to get in front of the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 9) and Cincinnati Bengals (No. 10) might be worth it.

CB Mansoor Delane, LSU: The Silver Spring, Maryland native, who grew up a huge Ravens fan, is widely considered the top cornerback in this year's draft because of his speed, athleticism and coverage diversity. He is coming off a senior season in which he earned First-team All-American and First-team All-SEC honors and was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the top defensive back in the country.

Delane earned those impressive accolades after tying for ninth in the FBS with 1.2 passes defensed per game. He also led the Tigers with a career-high 11 passes defensed, to go along with 45 total tackles and a pair of interceptions.

Four-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey is heading into the final year of his contract. Fellow nine-year veteran Chidobe Awuzie is only playing on a one-year deal. As a result, the Ravens could get aggressive in finding the next starter to line up across from 2024 first-rounder Nate Wiggins a year early.

Mansoor Delane ladies and gentlemen.



He is THAT GUY 🎥🔥 pic.twitter.com/La4FBZ6H2E — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) February 1, 2026

EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech: With Bain Jr.'s draft stock back on the rise, the prospect many analysts believe is the best pure pass rusher in this year's loaded class could wind up being the one who falls within a reasonable range for trade-up consideration.

The former Red Raider was the most productive pass rusher in the nation last year after transferring from Stanford. He led the FBS with 14.5 sacks and was voted First Team All-American, awarded Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman and Newcomer of the Year.

Bailey possesses an explosive get off, incredible bend around the edge and has a knack for not only finishing at the quarterback but also attacking the ball with 10 career forced fumbles. He has the ability to come into the league and immediately be a double-digit sack artist and give the Ravens' pass rush even more juice after adding Hendrickson.

WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State: The former Buckeye is the cleanest and arguably the most well-rounded prospect at the position in this year's talent-rich class of wideouts. Given its lauded depth, trading up to take who many have as the top-ranked might not seem like the best allocation of resources, but significantly investing in the pass-catching arsenal of two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson is never a bad idea.

Tate is accustomed to playing 1B to a bona fide 1A, having been the beneficiary of all the extra attention that was paid to Jeremiah Smith the past two years and would have a similar situation in Baltimore playing alongside two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers.

Even though he never recorded a 1,000-yard receiving season during his three years in college, Tate excels at all the aspects a quality starting-caliber receiver must have when it comes to crisp route-running with great tempo and creating separation at the top of his routes, as well as instantly off the line if in press. His body control and ability to adjust to the ball, as well as show late hands so as not to tip off defensive backs who are in tight coverage, are already pro-ready.

If he happens to fall out of the top 10 picks, moving in front of a team like the Los Angeles Rams, who pick right before them at No. 13 overall, would pay immediate and long-term dividends.