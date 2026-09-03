Ravens GM Disappointed By Rashod Bateman Off-Field Situation, Excited About Young WR Depth

Just when it seemed like the Baltimore Ravens would avoid any major distractions or negative headlines this summer as they established and ushered in the next era under new head coach Jesse Minter, news broke a couple of weeks ago that starting wide receiver Rashod Bateman was arrested in June on charges of domestic violence in Atlanta.

Although the team didn't issue a statement until after TMZ Sports made the arrest report public, they had already been made aware of the incident at the time it occurred. In his first time addressing the media since the 2026 NFL Draft concluded, general manager Eric DeCosta shared some of his thoughts on the troubling development involving one of their key offensive veteran playmakers.

"Well, it is obviously something that we are very disappointed about [and] that we have to deal with these kind of things," DeCosta said. "I think right now, [it is] a little bit of a distraction at some points, but we made a statement — we knew about it right away. We contacted the league right away. [We] spoke to the league.

"The league has been doing an investigation, as well as, I suppose, the authorities. In these matters, we just really kind of sit back and wait for the league and for the authorities to kind of tell us what is going on. We will wait. [We] have no indication how long that is going to take."

Bateman wasn't among the players placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List earlier this week, which means he remains eligible to practice, play and get paid as usual while the league continues to conduct its own investigation.

The former first-round pick is one of several players who are not only excited about the new direction of the Ravens' offense under first-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle but are also primed to excel by being deployed in a multifaceted role.

Coming off a down 2025 campaign that saw him record career lows across the board with just 19 catches on 39 targets for 224 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. He is confident that he can bounce back and not only return to but exceed his breakout 2024 season, where he nearly reached 800 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns.

Expressing excitement for the next generation

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (6) is greeted by teammates after his touchdown catch during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Behind Bateman and two-time Pro Bowl No. 1 receiver Zay Flowers, the Ravens have some young, promising talents at the position who are hungry and chomping at the bit to prove themselves.

"We feel like we have got a young group of receivers, but I think a group of receivers that we are excited about — a bunch of guys that can make plays," DeCosta said. "[I am] excited about that. We will just have to wait and see what happens."

At the top of that list is third-round rookie Ja'Kobi Lane, who was the unquestioned offensive star of the Ravens' training camp with how he consistently stacked days of one highlight-reel catch after another. He is expected to be their No. 3 receiver on the depth chart, who doesn't just come onto the field when they trot out 11 personnel but will work in with Flowers and Bateman in the slot and on the boundary.

"The things that we have seen out here, we saw on tape," DeCosta said. "That is one of the reasons why we drafted [Ja'Kobi Lane] when we did. I think it is a hard position to play, and I think any rookie that comes in, whether they start fast or they start slow, it is a long season, it is a grueling season. They have got to stack good days every single day. There is a lot to learn, and it is a challenge to do that. I think he is right on pace.

"I think he is doing really well. I love his attitude. I love that he has been able to make plays out here and that the other players have gained confidence in his abilities. He is a great kid, as you all know. I am excited about him. But, he has got to do a lot more work to really be what we want him to be. I think he will get there. He has shown that he can do it, and now it is going to just become a consistency thing [by] doing it every single day, showing up every single day. If he does that, he will be a great player."

Another youngster at the position who has flashed in multiple facets of the game and could emerge as an all-purpose weapon in Doyle's offense is second-year pro LaJohntay Wester. In addition to being the Ravens' primary punt returner, he possesses the closest skill set to Flowers on the team and could be deployed in a similar dynamic fashion. During the preseason, the 2025 sixth-rounder caught a pair of touchdowns and showed some nice juice as a returner, which he is confident will carry over to the regular season.

"I think it was a confidence booster for our coaches to see that I can do both," Wester said. "I am a confident guy — like, whether it goes good or bad, I am going to walk out with my chest poked out and my chin up. So, I am always going to be confident no matter what the situation is."