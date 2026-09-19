WR Zay Flowers Ruled Out, LT Ronnie Stanley At Risk Of Missing Week 2 For Ravens

The Ravens downgraded top receiver Zay Flowers to out for Week 2 and promoted undrafted rookie tackle Gerad Lichtenhan to the active roster Saturday afternoon in what could be a precursor to star left tackle Ronnie Stanley missing the game against the Saints.

Stanley (toe) is listed as questionable, along with starting guard John Simpson (groin) and top edge rusher Trey Hendrickson (finger). Baltimore’s offensive line was a cause for concern all offseason, center Jovaughn Gwyn struggled in his protection in his NFL debut start last week, guard Vega Ioane was playing his first game and Carson Vinson may have to make his first NFL start in Stanley’s stead.

The Ravens, already without All-Pro defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck surgery) and starting linebacker Teddye Buchanan (ACL surgery), and could be significantly depleted in rookie head coach Jesse Minter’s first home game. Flowers exploded for 150 yards in the first half last week before departing with a hamstring injury and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane, also a starting receiver, is out at least a month with a wrist injury.

“I feel really good about anybody we have out there – they’ll be ready to play,” Minter said after practice Friday.

Lots Of Roster Juggling

Lichtenhan was impressive in the preseason, going from the fringes of the roster to play more snaps on offense than anyone else in the preseason and getting work at both tackle spots. He began the season on the practice squad and was seen as more of a long-term, developmental player; him already being active is not a great sign.

The Ravens ran seven plays with an extra offensive lineman on the field last week – they need help getting into heavy personnel looks with many of their young tight ends not really tight ends – and that required Vinson on the field. If Vinson has to start, Emery Jones could potentially serve as that tackle eligible – unless he is filling in for Simpson. Otherwise that’s Lichtenhan, who has great size at 6-8, but is quite raw and has never seen opposition like this before.

Stanley has managed to stay largely healthy the last few years after multiple ankle surgeries cast doubt on his career. But the Ravens were able to retain him on team-friendly terms because of those acute injury concerns. The Ravens were bottom five in the NFL in pressure rate allowed last week – even with Stanley on the field – and they lost Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency.

Baltimore was able to run the ball nearly 40 times last week and will aspire to do so again, but getting explosive pass plays without Flowers will be tough and if they have to trail the game it may become difficult to build up as much volume on the ground.

The Ravens also moved depth corner TJ Tampa (knee) to Injured Reserve, putting him out at least four weeks as expected, and activated linebacker Carl Jones to take his roster spot.

Subscribe To "The Daily Flock" For Elite Ravens Content And Conversations