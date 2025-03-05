Russell Wilson Sends Support to Former Teammate Tyler Lockett After His Seahawks Release
When longtime Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday to announce that he was parting ways with the only team he's played for, his former quarterback Russell Wilson was one of the first people to show him support online.
Wilson played with Lockett in Seattle for seven seasons before he departed from the team in 2022. While playing in 108 games together, Lockett caught 433 catches for 5,878 yards and 49 touchdowns from Wilson, per StatMuse.
"Best Toe Tapper in the World!" Wilson wrote. "Love you TLock!"
As of now, both Wilson and Lockett are expected to hit free agency on March 12. Maybe the quarterback-receiver duo will team up together again in a new city, depending on which teams look at both of them. Wilson could technically avoid free agency if the Pittsburgh Steelers choose to re-sign him before the window opens on March 12, but a decision hasn't yet been made. The Steelers are reportedly leaning towards bringing back young quarterback Justin Fields instead.
The Las Vegas Raiders have shown interest in Wilson, though, and Lockett could be another target for them to acquire in free agency, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported right after Lockett's news came out on Wednesday. This would be a reunion for Wilson and Lockett with their former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who now leads the Raiders.