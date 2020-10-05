Game Balls from the Saints 35-29 Bulldozing of the Lions

The New Orleans Saints broke a two-game losing streak by defeating the Detroit Lions 35-29 on the road Sunday afternoon. New Orleans would have to overcome six starters sidelined by injury and a false positive Covid test to FB Michael Burton less than 13 hours before kickoff that kept several players up most of the night for additional testing. Once the game started, the Lions sliced through the New Orleans defense on the opening drive for a 7-0 lead, converting two 3rd and long situations. They widened their lead to 14-0 after a Drew Brees interception on the Saints first play set the home team up for an easy score.

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints would settle down and take control of the contest after that bumpy start, scoring touchdowns on five straight possessions and taking a 21-point lead late into the 3rd quarter. New Orleans out-gained the Lions in total yardage, 392-281, and rolled up 164 yards on the ground.

Brees was sharp on the day, completing 19 of 25 throws for 246 yards and two touchdowns, and dropping accurate strikes deep into the Detroit zone coverage. Running back Alvin Kamara had another outstanding outing, leading all rushers with 83 yards on the ground and picking up 119 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. Latavius Murray added 64 yards rushing and another 19 receiving.

The Saints defense also played well, notching three sacks, a turnover, and holding Detroit to just 4 of 11 on 3rd down attempts after the opening two drives. They did it without starting cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins, by limiting big plays against them while playing their cleanest game of the year. The front seven created pressure because of the standout coverage, while also containing Detroit's running game.

Here are some of the standout performances from the Saints second win of the season.

PATRICK ROBINSON, CORNERBACK

New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson intercepts the pass intended for Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson during the first half at Ford Field, Sunday, October 4, 2020. © Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Robinson had 4 tackles in the game, but it was his coverage, along with P.J. Williams, in replacement of Lattimore and Jenkins that made the defense's biggest impact. Robinson had a 2nd quarter interception of QB Matthew Stafford in the end zone to end a Detroit drive and was part of an impressive effort by a shorthanded Saints secondary that held up well against the Lions receivers.

Two of the defense's three sacks of Stafford resulted from excellent coverage down the field. In particular, Robinson was heavily tested but held up well as the entire secondary avoided the breakdowns and crippling penalties that had plagued them this season.

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY

New Orleans controlled the pace of the game with their offensive line, especially on the inside, despite a rookie making his first start and being without the injured Andrus Peat. Left guard Nick Easton, C Erik McCoy, and rookie 1st round pick G Cesar Ruiz dominated the point of attack for a running game that picked up 155 yards through the first three quarters. The unit also gave Brees a clean interior pocket to let pass routes develop and help their quarterback make the necessary throws down the field to keep the offense moving.

EMMANUEL SANDERS & TRE'QUAN SMITH, WIDE RECEIVERS

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre Quan Smith (10) catches a touchdown pass against Detroit Lions free safety Will Harris (25) during the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

In a game where the Saints were missing All-Pro WR Michael Thomas, Pro Bowl TE Jared Cook, and where Kamara was used more as a runner, the Saints could finally provide Brees with a bonafide receiving threat in Tre'Quan Smith.

Smith caught 4 passes for 54 yards and 2 touchdowns on masterfully run corner routes. He also made a heads up play, hustling to recover a Josh Hill fumble to keep a 3rd quarter drive alive that led to a New Orleans touchdown. Smith put the finishing touch on the game when he caught a 3rd down pass on a precisely run route to clinch the Saints victory.

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) runs after a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant (23) during the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY

Sanders showed why New Orleans brought him in this offseason, leading all receivers with 93 yards and six receptions. The 33-Yr old veteran expertly weaved his way through Detroit coverages to give Brees a trusted target, as the two continue to improve chemistry with one another.

Not much was expected out of the New Orleans passing game without Thomas or Cook. The team's struggles over the first three games led to speculation about Brees' decline. Smith and Sanders both made plays down the field in this one, temporarily answering the recent criticisms about Brees and the team's passing attack by adding another dimension to this dangerous offense.