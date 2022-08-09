The New Orleans Saints All-Pro wide receiver was highly complimentary of his fellow wide receivers, Dennis Allen, and trusting the process in a recent NFL Network interview.

Jul 27, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Thomas' return to 11-on-11 drills has been the recent talk of local and national media. Ryan Clark and the First Take co-hosts debated Thomas' worthiness of being classified as a "Top-10 NFL Receiver" after his 2021 layoff due to injury. Even to the point where the conversation disintegrated into Russo shouting at Clark.

Nevertheless, "CantGuardMike" appears to be comfortable with the 2022 offense and Dennis Allen's goal for him and the team when he spoke to NFL Network's Jane Slater and Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson.

Thomas told Slater that being away from football "definitely was a challenge" and "always looked forward to getting back out here, competing with this organization, helping this team win games, and adding my value to this team."

New Orleans' receiving corps didn't perform at an elite level without Thomas in the lineup. Games missed by veterans Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harty only exasperated last season's receiving issues for New Orleans. Then second-year wideout Marquez Callaway led the unit with 46 receptions and 698 yards.

Jul 27, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

As a result, Thomas addressed the expectations for the group in 2022. "The expectations are very high," Thomas said. He feels as though the Saints have an "elite-level receiver room" and credits his new arrivals. "Jarvis is a technician, a great leader on and off the field. Chris Olave is coming from Ohio State playing big-time ball and championship-level ball. Being addicted to winning up there, that's kind of the standard where he's coming from, and all the other guys in the room."

Thomas believes the "sky's the limit for our group," and it's hard to argue against his assessment, especially of how he has performed early in training camp.

Tomlinson asked the All-Pro wideout if he's trusting the process set by the Saints. "That's something I learned through the whole process was trusting the process. I feel like that's what I had to grow. And I feel like now I understand it wholeheartedly."

Last season's rumors of the breakdown in communication Thomas had with the Saints coaching staff may have led to a sort of mistrust. However, he credits the plan of head coach Dennis Allen. "I definitely felt good credit to you know, Coach da and our training staff here just given me a plan and just executing and dialing in and, and communicating very well. Coach preaches communicating well, how my body feels, and I feel like that's worked tremendously for me.

Michael Thomas did not disclose his goals for the season to Slater and LT but mentioned moving the chains and helping the team win several times. "I think today my job is to catch the ball and move the chains, and that's that's all I'm focused on, regardless of who's really back there.

Something special is brewing with Michael Thomas and this New Orleans Saints offense. It seems the once easily agitated receiver is calmer and more at ease - but hasn't lost his competitiveness.

Will this version of Michael Thomas and the Saints offense help to bring home extra wins and a trip to the postseason for the team?

We shall see.

