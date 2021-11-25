NFL Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 12

The Saints are reeling after three straight losses. Trevor Siemian salvaged the afternoon, in Week 11, but it was not enough. The offense misses Alvin Kamara, but can the Saints bring home the win on Thanksgiving as the NFL Wildcard picture becomes more crowded entering Week 12.

The Saints falter again as they advance to 500 and enter a three-game losing streak. The Saints have not been in this position since the beginning of the 2016 season. The miscues, penalties, and late comeback attempts continue to plague the Saints and led to their third consecutive loss this season.

The Saints face two short weeks in a row having two Thursday games with the Bills and the Cowboys. They are not out of the mix for post-season, but it gets tougher entering Week 12.

The New England Patriots appear their first time in the Top 5. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints keep sliding down the rankings.

u Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

1. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals bounce back and reclaim the number one spot after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 23-13. Kyler Murray missed yet another game but Colt McCoy stepped up with a big game by throwing for 328 yards and 2 touchdowns. Arizona hasn’t looked as explosive the past weeks but the return of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins should fix that.

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) celebrates after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, November 21, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Min. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packersvsvikingsfb 1121211603djp

2. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers lost a 31-34 shootout against the Minnesota Vikings but still move up into the top 3 because of some fortunate losses from other teams. Aaron Rodgers had his first big game since returning from the COVID list, throwing for 385 yards and 4 touchdowns, but it was ultimately not enough. The offense is less dynamic with Aaron Jones out with an injury and the defense still needs some work but the Packers now find themselves at 8-3.

Tennessee Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard (40) is brought down by Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Titans Texans 112121 Aan 018

3. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans also had an untimely loss, falling to the Houston Texans 22-13. The offense was a struggle all game for the Titans as Ryan Tannehill threw for 4 interceptions. The absence of Derrick Henry looks like it is taking a toll on the Titans. Tennessee currently sits at 8-3 and has a big AFC matchup against the New England Patriots this week.

Nov 15, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

4. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams had their bye week after a disappointing loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The bye should have allowed the Rams some time to incorporate their new star players, Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller, as they make a push heading into the playoffs.

Los Angeles has their sights on the Super Bowl, but they still have some work to do to get there.

Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) and cornerback Jalen Mills (2) celebrate after a defensive stop against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

5. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots enter the Top 5 for the first time after a 25-0 win against the Atlanta Falcons. Mac Jones is a steady starter who makes few mistakes which have been all the Patriots have needed to climb to 7-4 behind a vigorous defense.

New England’s rebuild has gotten off to a good start, and the Patriots could end up being a surprise Wild Card team or even steal the division.

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) makes a catch against Philadelphia Eagles free safety Anthony Harris (28) and cornerback Zech McPhearson (27) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

16. New Orleans Saints

The Saints are reeling after three straight losses. Trevor Siemian salvaged the afternoon in Week 11, but it was not enough. The offense misses Alvin Kamara, but can the Saints bring home the win on Thanksgiving as the NFL Wildcard picture becomes more crowded entering Week 12.

After the 3rd game in a row, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-29, it has been a rough month for the Saints. They have let a few close games slip away, and the injuries keep piling on. Trevor Siemian should be good enough to keep the team afloat, but the absence of Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk, and others have been too much to overcome.

After having a solid start to the season, the defense also shows signs of slowing down after allowing the Eagles to rack up 242 rushing yards. New Orleans’ season feels like it is on the line this week when they face the Buffalo Bills. Saints fans can catch the action on Thanksgiving on NBC at 7:20 PM CT.

Local fans can also listen live on the radio at WWL-870 with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller.

Article Contributor Sam Lucio, Saints News Network Intern.