Grading the 2021 Saints Special Teams

How special were the New Orleans special teams this season? A look back at one of the most underrated aspect of football games.

The New Orleans Saints missed the playoffs for the first time in five years in 2021. They finished with a 9-8 record, but were eliminated by tiebreakers on the season's final day.

Much of the team’s struggles were on the offensive side. The Saints plummeted to 28th in total offense and 32nd in passing production. Season-ending injuries to QB Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas and an incredible amount of injuries to the offensive line made the unit completely ineffective most of the year.

The injuries weren't just limited to the offense. New Orleans defensive depth was tested all season. Pro Bowl K Wil Lutz was also unavailable all year because of offseason core muscle surgery.

The Saints special teams unit was already trying to replace longtime punter Thomas Morstead, leaving the squad full of questions coming into the year.

Saints 2021 Position Grades

Special Teams

Kickoff/Punt Returns

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) returns a kick against the Giants. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Third-year WR/KR Deonte Harty, formerly Deonte Harris, is one of the NFL's most explosive kick returners. He's a legitimate scoring threat every time he touches the ball and gives the offense a consistent field position advantage.

Harty averaged 9.5 yards per punt return and 23.8 on kickoff returns in 2021. Both solid numbers, but were career low marks for the dynamic returner. With the absence of Michael Thomas, Harty took on more offensive responsibilities this season.

Harty was still a threat on punt returns. He is also one of the few players in the league given a green-light by coaches to return kickoffs from deep in his own end zone.

When Harty was suspended for three games late in the year, undrafted rookie WR Easop Winston Jr. took over punt return duties. Winston flashed impressive open field potential. He averaged 11.9 per punt return in his three-game audition.

The same effectiveness was not evident on kickoffs when Harty was out of the lineup. Backup RB Dwayne Washington and WR/RB Ty Montgomery were safe, but not dynamic options.

Kick Coverage

New Orleans Saints defensive back J.T. Gray (48). Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tons of offseason personnel movement and the injuries during the year affected Saints kick coverage. New Orleans still allowed 9.1 yards/punt return and 20.6 on kickoffs. Both numbers were in the top half of the league.

Those figures were a drop in the 17.2 yards on kickoffs and paltry 2.3 on punts that the Saints allowed in 2020. New Orleans employs one of the league's most athletic and aggressive coverage units.

Defensive reserves like P.J. Williams, Jeff Heath, and Zack Baun join offensive role players like Washington and Montgomery to provide excellent punt coverage and cut returners down quickly. They also pressure opposing punters to rush their kicks and allow Harty a better chance at returns.

Reserve S J.T. Gray is the most effective special teams contributor among this group, and one of the NFL's best. Gray earned All-Pro honors in 2021 for his special teams accomplishments. It was the second time in three years that Gray had earned such accolades.

Kicking Game

New Orleans Saints kicker Brett Maher (19) lines up to attempt a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The last time New Orleans missed the playoffs was in 2016. They finished 7-9 that season, but lost three games directly because of field goal or extra point miscues. That was the first year that K Wil Lutz was with the team.

Since 2016 Lutz has developed into one of the league's most reliable and productive kickers. His incredible range all but guarantees points when the Saints cross midfield. Most importantly, Lutz has been money when the game is on the line.

Without Lutz in 2021, the Saints went through four placekickers with little consistent success. They started with Aldrick Rosas. He hit all 13 of his extra point attempts but was just 1 of 4 on field goals before being released after four games. Rosas was replaced by veteran Cody Parkey, who was injured in his only game and missed two extra points.

Rookie Brian Johnson was signed to replace Parkey. Johnson was an impressive 8 for 8 on field goals, including a game-winner on the road at Seattle. However, baffling struggles on extra points cost his team. He missed three of his eight extra points, including two in a 2-point loss at Tennessee.

Johnson's inconsistencies forced the Saints to bring in former Dallas kicker Brett Maher to finish out the last eight games. Maher was the most productive of the four, but lacked range on field goals and kickoffs. He was 16 of 18 on field goal tries and converted 10 of 12 extra points.

For the year, New Orleans kickers converted 83% of their field goal attempts and missed seven extra points. Lutz had missed seven extra points in his entire five-year career and had 87% accuracy on his field goals.

Punting

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin (4) punts the ball against Washington. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY

One of the MVPs of the Saints 2021 season was second-year P Blake Gillikin. An undrafted rookie from Penn State in 2020, Gillikin was placed on injured reserve and mentored under fan favorite Thomas Morstead.

When Morstead was released last offseason for salary cap reasons, Gillikin had huge shoes to fill. He passed his first year with flying colors. Gillikin's booming leg and pinpoint accuracy consistently flipped field position and gave a significant advantage to the defense.

Gillikin averaged 47.7 yards per punt. It was the team's highest since Morstead's 48.3 in 2016. Gillikin's average was surpassed only three times by Morstead in his brilliant 12-year career. He also matched his predecessor's ability to pin an opponent in their own end.

Gillikin earned NFC Player of the Month honors in October. Ten of his 17 punts that month were downed inside the opposing 20-yard line. For the year, Gillikin pinned an impressive 29 of his punts deep inside opposing territory.

While Gillikin had an A-grade year worthy of All-Pro consideration, the rest of a usually outstanding unit had a down year.

Harty was not quite the difference maker he's been throughout his career. Gray and the coverage units were solid, but slightly down from their spectacular performance from the previous year.

Kicking woes throughout the season doomed the Saints nearly as much as injuries and their sputtering offense.

Special Teams Grade = C

