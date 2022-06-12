Saints DE Cameron Jordan Will Again Be Counted on in a Championship Chase

One of the greatest figures in New Orleans history will try to hold off an undefeated opponent as one of the most important players on an elite defense.

The New Orleans Saints have one of the NFL's youngest rosters. Only 10 players are 30 or older. The team’s two longest tenured players are DE Cam Jordan and RB Mark Ingram, each selected by the Saints in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Ingram left the franchise in 2019 as a free agent, but returned last year via trade from Houston. Jordan, the 24th overall pick from Cal, is going into his 12th season with New Orleans. His 176 regular season games are the 7th most in franchise history and fourth most among defensive players.

Jordan's exploits on the field have made him a legend in franchise history. As the team’s longest tenured and third oldest player, he faces a crucial question as he enters 2022.

How much longer can Cam Jordan hold off Father Time?

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) rushes the passer against Atlanta tackle Kaleb McGary (76). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan earned a Pro Bowl berth in 2020 despite the second worst statistical production of his career. A slow start to 2021 brought even more criticism on the 32-year-old defensive end. He answered by coming on strong at mid-season and finishing with a monstrous performance down the stretch.

Jordan finished with a team-high 12.5 sacks, 34 pressures, and 13 tackles for loss while breaking up six passes. Over the last four games of the year, he terrorized offenses with 8.5 sacks and nine QB hits.

It was the fourth time in the last five years, sixth time overall, that Jordan finished with double-digit sack totals. His 107 career sacks are second in franchise history, just 16 behind Hall of Fame LB Rickey Jackson.

Now entering his 12th season, Jordan remains one of the NFL's most underrated pass rushers. He’s also a force against the run, making him one of the league's best all-around players on the edge. At 6’4” and 287-Lbs., Jordan has tremendous strength at the point of attack and maintains an explosive burst to the ball carrier.

Jordan is a team leader and mentor to the young defensive linemen. He’s missed only one game in his entire career, coming in Week 14 last season because of Covid protocols. That snapped an impressive streak of 183 consecutive games played, including playoffs.

Jordan’s played no less than 78% of his team's defensive snaps over his career, appearing in over 800 snaps every year.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) sacks Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12). Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

More importantly, his production on the field remains at an elite level. Jordan is a key piece on one of the NFL's best defenses. A mainstay on the field and in the community for New Orleans, he is one of the most beloved figures in team history.

Cam Jordan is a potential NFL Hall of Famer at the conclusion of his career. Saints fans hope that won't be for some time, as he'll again be heavily counted on in the pursuit of a championship in 2022.

Read More Saints News