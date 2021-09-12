Saints-Packers Halftime Report in Week 1

Halftime report for the Saints in their Week 1 clash against the Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL.

Halftime report for the Saints in their Week 1 clash against the Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL.

The crowd in Jacksonville was pro-Packers, but New Orleans fans came to represent the home team. Captains Demario Davis, Malcolm Jenkins, JT Gray, and Jameis Winston met at mid-field for the toss.

Saints 1st Drive

Green Bay won and deferred to the second half. The Saints received the football, and the Jameis Winston area began for New Orleans. Kamara gained 1 yard on the first play. Winston located Callaway at the 40 for a 14-yard reception.

Winston ran for 11 yards to the 49-yard line. Winston runs to the 29 for 15 yards. 12:10, McCoy was injured on Winston's scramble.

Kamara 3 yard run. Winston to Trautman fell short. Incomplete to Callaway. 4th down, and the drive stalled on the GB 26 yard line. Rosas gives New Orleans the early 3-0 on a 44-yard field goal.

Winston was 2 for 26 yards on the drive and two misfires.

GB 1st Drive

Davenport started his season with a 1-yard TFL. Kwon Alexander stopped Davante Adams on his first tackle. Kwon Alexander with two huge tackles on the Green Bay opening drive. 4th down, and Rodgers found Scanlin for 3 yards.

38-yard line, Cam Jordan, and the entire Saints line pressured Rodgers to forced the Green Bay first punt.

Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) reacts after scoring a second quarter touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Saints 2nd Drive

From the 24-yard line. Kamara with a 3 yard gain. Jones definitely has the burst Murray didn't have. Six yards up the gut on the play. Hill picks up the Saints first down on a two-yarder.

Swing pass to Kamara and notches 3 yards. Ruiz center.

Deonte Harris 17 yards to the 37 of Green Bay. 3rd down and 8. Winston runs for 10 yards again for the first down. Kamara gives New Orleans a 3rd and two at the 17.

Kamara catches and stretches for the first down.

Jones Jr.'s run ends the 1st quarter.

Saints retain the lead with a 3-yard Winston to Kamara pass to cap off a 15-play, 76-yard drive in 7:51 minutes.

Green Bay 2nd Drive

Davenport steamrolls Rodgers for an 11-yard sack. The Saints' defense stiffens for a three and out for the Packers.

Saints 3rd Drive

New Orleans takes over at the 20-yard line to begin the third drive of the opening half with 11:07 remaining.

Jones Jr. is bursting through the holes. The ground game is working.

Center Erick McCoy is questionable to return to the contest after suffering a lower-leg injury.

Trautman block allows Kamara to pick up the first down on a 10-yard run.

2nd and nine from 43, a false-start on Throckmorton pushed New Orleans back for a 2nd and 14. At this point, the Saint offense has run 30 plays.

Sean Payton allows the offense to stay on the field on 4th and 7. Packers timeout with 5:08 left in the half.

In the shotgun, Winston dropped off the ball to tight end Juwan Johnson for the 12-yard first down play.

DB King forced out Kamara after a 14 yard run to the left. Two plays later, Kamara lands on the 2-yard line before the 2-minute warning.

Green Bay 3rd Drive

Green Bay begins their drive at the 25-yard line. WR Allen Lazard 14-yard reception. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's illegal hands to the face penalty give the Packers a first down.

Rogers to Adams to the 21-yard line. 31 yard gain. Seven seconds left in the half, and Lafleur kept his offense on the field. Incomplete to the tight end, and 4 seconds were left before Crosby booted a 39-yard field goal. The drive was seven plays to inch closer 17-3.

HALFTIME SCORE

17-3

Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) rolls out to pass during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Saints: Pros and Cons in 1st Half

Pros

Jameis Winston was more effective on the ground than via the air.

New Orleans ground game was wearing down the Packers defensive line.

Cons

Saints Defense stalled Rodgers in the first quarter.

The Saints defensive backs were cold on the last Green Bay drive.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's illegal hands to the face penalty.

Top Performers of the 1st Half

Alvin Kamara - 13 rushes for 65 yards

Tony Jones, Jr. - 7 rushes for 39 yards

Jameis Winston was 9/12 for 65 yards and 2 TDs for a 126.7 QBR.

Marcus Davenport had 3 total tackles and 1 sack on Rodgers.

Keys for 2nd Half

READ MORE SAINTS NEWS