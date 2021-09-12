Saints-Packers Halftime Report in Week 1

September 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosForumSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Week 1: Saints-Packers Halftime Report

Halftime report for the Saints in their Week 1 clash against the Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Halftime report for the Saints in their Week 1 clash against the Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL.

The crowd in Jacksonville was pro-Packers, but New Orleans fans came to represent the home team. Captains Demario Davis, Malcolm Jenkins, JT Gray, and Jameis Winston met at mid-field for the toss.

Saints vs Green Bay Winston 1

Saints 1st Drive

Green Bay won and deferred to the second half. The Saints received the football, and the Jameis Winston area began for New Orleans. Kamara gained 1 yard on the first play. Winston located Callaway at the 40 for a 14-yard reception.

Winston ran for 11 yards to the 49-yard line. Winston runs to the 29 for 15 yards. 12:10, McCoy was injured on Winston's scramble.

Kamara 3 yard run. Winston to Trautman fell short. Incomplete to Callaway. 4th down, and the drive stalled on the GB 26 yard line. Rosas gives New Orleans the early 3-0 on a 44-yard field goal.

Winston was 2 for 26 yards on the drive and two misfires.

GB 1st Drive

Davenport started his season with a 1-yard TFL. Kwon Alexander stopped Davante Adams on his first tackle. Kwon Alexander with two huge tackles on the Green Bay opening drive. 4th down, and Rodgers found Scanlin for 3 yards.

38-yard line, Cam Jordan, and the entire Saints line pressured Rodgers to forced the Green Bay first punt.

USATSI_16741778_168389760_lowres

Saints 2nd Drive

From the 24-yard line. Kamara with a 3 yard gain. Jones definitely has the burst Murray didn't have. Six yards up the gut on the play. Hill picks up the Saints first down on a two-yarder.

Swing pass to Kamara and notches 3 yards. Ruiz center.

Deonte Harris 17 yards to the 37 of Green Bay. 3rd down and 8. Winston runs for 10 yards again for the first down. Kamara gives New Orleans a 3rd and two at the 17.

Kamara catches and stretches for the first down.

Jones Jr.'s run ends the 1st quarter.

Saints retain the lead with a 3-yard Winston to Kamara pass to cap off a 15-play, 76-yard drive in 7:51 minutes.

Green Bay 2nd Drive

Davenport steamrolls Rodgers for an 11-yard sack. The Saints' defense stiffens for a three and out for the Packers.

Saints vs Green Bay Winston

Saints 3rd Drive

New Orleans takes over at the 20-yard line to begin the third drive of the opening half with 11:07 remaining.

Jones Jr. is bursting through the holes. The ground game is working.

Center Erick McCoy is questionable to return to the contest after suffering a lower-leg injury.

Trautman block allows Kamara to pick up the first down on a 10-yard run.

2nd and nine from 43, a false-start on Throckmorton pushed New Orleans back for a 2nd and 14. At this point, the Saint offense has run 30 plays.

Sean Payton allows the offense to stay on the field on 4th and 7. Packers timeout with 5:08 left in the half.

In the shotgun, Winston dropped off the ball to tight end Juwan Johnson for the 12-yard first down play.  

DB King forced out Kamara after a 14 yard run to the left. Two plays later, Kamara lands on the 2-yard line before the 2-minute warning.

Green Bay 3rd Drive

Green Bay begins their drive at the 25-yard line. WR Allen Lazard 14-yard reception. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's illegal hands to the face penalty give the Packers a first down.

Rogers to Adams to the 21-yard line. 31 yard gain. Seven seconds left in the half, and Lafleur kept his offense on the field. Incomplete to the tight end, and 4 seconds were left before Crosby booted a 39-yard field goal. The drive was seven plays to inch closer 17-3.

HALFTIME SCORE

17-3

USATSI_16741770_168389760_lowres

Saints: Pros and Cons in 1st Half

Pros

  • Jameis Winston was more effective on the ground than via the air.
  • New Orleans ground game was wearing down the Packers defensive line.

Cons

  • Saints Defense stalled Rodgers in the first quarter.
  • The Saints defensive backs were cold on the last Green Bay drive.
  • Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's illegal hands to the face penalty.

Top Performers of the 1st Half

  • Alvin Kamara - 13 rushes for 65 yards
  • Tony Jones, Jr. - 7 rushes for 39 yards
  • Jameis Winston was 9/12 for 65 yards and 2 TDs for a 126.7 QBR.
  • Marcus Davenport had 3 total tackles and 1 sack on Rodgers.

Keys for 2nd Half

READ MORE SAINTS NEWS

USATSI_16741770_168389760_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints-Packers Halftime Report in Week 1

Saints Injury Report 2021 (3)
Game Day

Week 1: Saints Inactives List Against Packers

Demario Davis Sacks Aaron Rodgers
Editorial / Opinion

2021 Saints Have the "Toughness" to Overcome the Odds, 2005 Team Couldn't

Countdown To Kickoff 2021 (33)
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Countdown to Kickoff: Saints Football is Finally Here in the Who Dat Nation!

(COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (3)
Editorial / Opinion

Inside the Game: Saints Pass Defense vs Packers Passing Game

Pre-Game Report (1)
Game Day

Week 1 Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow

new orleans saints helmet.0001
News

Saints Make Several Roster Moves Ahead of Week 1

(COPY) Saints Fantasy Football 2021 (8)
Fantasy Football

Saints Fantasy Football Week 1: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em, or Stash 'Em