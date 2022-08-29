Saints Roster Decisions: 4 Burning Questions

The New Orleans Saints, along with all NFL teams, must reduce their rosters from 80 to 53 players by Tuesday, August 30. Most of the Saints roster is easy to predict, but coach Dennis Allen will still have some tough decisions at some positions.

The team already released six players yesterday, bringing their current total to 74. Remember that they'll also fill out a 16-player practice squad after the major cuts are completed tomorrow.

As the Saints make the necessary personnel moves over the next 24 hours, here are some of the things that they'll have to consider and that we'll be watching.

Do they carry 3 Quarterbacks?

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) scrambles out the pocket against the Chargers. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Second-year QB Ian Book had his best outing of the preseason on Friday against the Chargers. Was it enough to earn a spot on the active roster? Book struggled with his reads, composure, accuracy, and ability to push the ball down the field throughout training camp. He also turned the ball over four times in the first two preseason contests.

Book has tremendous athleticism and two years of experience in the system. After being forced to use four quarterbacks last season, those are vital traits. Book's ability to grasp the offense would allow the team to keep much of its system in place if he had to play in an emergency.

With Jameis Winston as the unquestioned starter and Andy Dalton perhaps the most experienced backup in the league, I expect the Saints to go into the year with two quarterbacks. This would allow them to keep an extra player at a different position. Book can still be brought back to the practice squad, if he clears waivers, to give New Orleans an experienced emergency option.

Do they keep five or six wide receivers — and who gets left out?

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Marquez Callaway (1), Jarvis Landry (80), Kirk Merritt (85) and Michael Thomas (13) during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans rarely keeps six wideouts, but with the talent at this position I predict that they'll do just that to enter the regular season. However, that still could leave an established veteran on the outside looking in.

Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, and Jarvis Landry have the first three spots locked down. Deonte Harty, barring a shocking move, will have a fourth as the team’s primary returner. If the Saints keep six players here, the last spot will probably go to a developmental player who can play special teams and has some versatility.

That scenario would probably mean that Kirk Merritt makes the team. Merritt had a strong camp, played well during the preseason, plays special teams, and is a former high school running back. This would mean that either Marquez Callaway or Tre'Quan Smith would be moved from the roster.

Callaway was the team’s leading receiver last season and was the more productive of the two in training camp. He’s also been a gunner on special teams and can adequately fill in as a punt returner.

Smith, who injured his shoulder against the Chargers, has had disappointing production throughout his career and struggled to get separation against third and fourth string defensive backs during the preseason.

Given their experience, it’s possible that Smith, Callaway, or even Harty could be part of a trade package that could bolster another position. Perhaps offensive line, where OT Trevor Penning suffered a foot injury that will keep him out for a significant period.

Taco Time?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive end Taco Charlton (54). Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

Taco Charlton, a first-round choice in the 2017 NFL Draft, came to New Orleans this offseason hoping to jump-start his career. Now playing for his fifth team in six seasons, Charlton had his work cut out for him at a loaded New Orleans defensive end position.

Charlton, who has struggled against the run throughout his career, also flashed outstanding pass rush skills throughout camp and preseason. He doesn't have the versatility of the other New Orleans ends. However, skilled pass rushers are a valued asset in today's NFL.

It's noteworthy that Charlton played many of the early game snaps during the preseason, while established lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon played well into the second halves. Many of Kpassagnon's snaps were at defensive tackle, an area that struggled with production in 2021.

Kpassagnon's job should be safe, barring a surprise. Given the injury histories if Marcus Davenport and Payton Turner, don't be shocked if the Saints keep Charlton around as a situational pass rusher. He’s another player, along with Kpassagnon, who could be used in a trade to bolster a different position.

Comfortable with depth at linebacker?

New Orleans Saints linebackers Zack Baun (53) and Jon Bostic (47) tackle Los Angeles Chargers running back Kevin Marks Jr. (39). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

The failure to re-sign Kwon Alexander and a groin injury that has Pete Werner sidelined has some fans concerned about this position. We’ll find out if those concerns also exist in the coaching staff in the next few days.

Werner's injury is a concern, and hopefully something that won't hinder him all season. However, the Saints had an underrated signing in LB Eric Wilson this offseason. Wilson has looked terrific in coverage throughout camp and preseason. He’s also a sure tackler who holds up well against the run.

New Orleans also added longtime starter Jon Bostic recently. Bostic appears fully recovered from last year's pectoral injury and has picked up the defense quickly. He’s an every down linebacker who's equally effective against the run or pass. Kaden Elliss is another reliable defender on early downs at the position.

Chase Hansen and Andrew Dowell have been in a close battle for the other linebacker spot, with a late push from undrafted rookie Nephi Sewell. Zack Baun looks like the odd-man out, but there’s plenty up in the air at this position.

Media and fans have speculated for the last two months about the strength of the Saints roster. This is especially true about the middle and back halves of this unit. We’ll find out the answers to those questions and get a clearer picture about how Allen and his coaches feel over the next 24 hours.

