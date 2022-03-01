Saints: Jameis Winston Passing, Jameson Williams, Contracts to 'Reduce, Restructure, or Release'

Oct 30, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive linemen Andrus Peat (75) and Terron Armstead (72) block Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark (55) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints won, 25-20. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Ramcyzk's, Andrus Peat's, and Michael Thomas' restructured deals helped alleviate close to $34M from the $76M+ of salary cap surplus for New Orleans. Expect more wheeling and dealing in the Big Easy before March 16 opens the free agency market. Spreading the money into the future could signify that New Orleans will make a play for a quarterback, like Jameis Winston, or another significant player.

In the next couple of weeks, more reports from Metairie could include additional restructured contracts, as well as significant releases.

Watch for more announcements from the team on these players who take up a majority of the cap space: Marshon Lattimore, Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, David Onyemata, Malcolm Jenkins, Courtney Roby, Marcus Davenport, and Alvin Kamara.