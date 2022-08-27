Jameis Winston began the game by marching the Saints 75 yards after running back Mark Ingram's one-yard plunge to lead 7-0 with 9:24 left in the first quarter.

Aug 26, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) looks on during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans starter was sharp and efficient, going 4/4 for 59 yards in 5:41 minutes on the opening drive.

Andy Dalton followed Winston by guiding a 9-play, 62-yard drive. Mark Ingram scored his second touchdown on a two-yard rush behind the right guard. New Orleans would lead 14-0 with 2:21 remaining in the first stanza.

Unfortunately, the Saints 2022 first-round draft pick OT Trevor Penning sustained a foot injury on the play. The replay showed TE Juwan Johnson accidentally stepping on Penning's foot. He would limp the sidelines and take a cart to the Saints locker room for further evaluation.

Former Saints signal-caller Chase Daniel guided the Chargers to scoring drives of 75 yards and 56 yards to trail the Saints by four points, 14-10, with 1:03 before halftime.

Book took eight plays and 57 seconds to place the Saints in position for K Wil Lutz to nail a 47-yard field goal. New Orleans entered their halftime locker room leading 17-10 over Los Angeles.

The Chargers received the 3rd quarter kick-off, and three plays later fumbled the football on their 24-yard line.

Ian Book tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass from the shotgun to WR Kirk Merrit as New Orleans extended its lead 24-10 with 10:37 on the clock. The drive lasted 3:06 minutes in the 6-play and 24 yards scoring possession.

Neither team could muster consistency on offense in the fourth quarter. A Chargers missed field goal, and a series of both teams trading punts, Book guided a 16-play drive in 77 yards. K Wil Lutz booted for 3 points on a 29-yard field goal with 2:33 left in the contest.

New Orleans would win by a final score of 27-10 in the final preseason tune-up for both teams.

