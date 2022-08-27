Skip to main content

Jameis Winston Efficient as Saints Defeat Chargers 27-10

The New Orleans Saints offense under Jameis Winston was effective and efficient to open the preseason win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jameis Winston began the game by marching the Saints 75 yards after running back Mark Ingram's one-yard plunge to lead 7-0 with 9:24 left in the first quarter.  

Jameis Winston

The New Orleans starter was sharp and efficient, going 4/4 for 59 yards in 5:41 minutes on the opening drive.

Andy Dalton followed Winston by guiding a 9-play, 62-yard drive. Mark Ingram scored his second touchdown on a two-yard rush behind the right guard. New Orleans would lead 14-0 with 2:21 remaining in the first stanza.

Unfortunately, the Saints 2022 first-round draft pick OT Trevor Penning sustained a foot injury on the play. The replay showed TE Juwan Johnson accidentally stepping on Penning's foot. He would limp the sidelines and take a cart to the Saints locker room for further evaluation.

Former Saints signal-caller Chase Daniel guided the Chargers to scoring drives of 75 yards and 56 yards to trail the Saints by four points, 14-10, with 1:03 before halftime.

Book took eight plays and 57 seconds to place the Saints in position for K Wil Lutz to nail a 47-yard field goal. New Orleans entered their halftime locker room leading 17-10 over Los Angeles.

The Chargers received the 3rd quarter kick-off, and three plays later fumbled the football on their 24-yard line. 

Ian Book tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass from the shotgun to WR Kirk Merrit as New Orleans extended its lead 24-10 with 10:37 on the clock. The drive lasted 3:06 minutes in the 6-play and 24 yards scoring possession.

Neither team could muster consistency on offense in the fourth quarter. A Chargers missed field goal, and a series of both teams trading punts, Book guided a 16-play drive in 77 yards. K Wil Lutz booted for 3 points on a 29-yard field goal with 2:33 left in the contest.  

New Orleans would win by a final score of 27-10 in the final preseason tune-up for both teams.

