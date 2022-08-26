The Saints finished up with training camp action, and we have just one more preseason game on the docket before we get to the real action. The team has a few questions to answer against the Chargers on Friday night, but it feels like we have a pretty accurate grasp on how they might piece together the final 53-man squad.

This is my last roster prediction, as the previous ones came in June and then ahead of training camp. Bob Rose recently gave his and also had one prior to that, so be sure to check that out. Here's how we see the final Saints roster shaping out, with thoughts on players at each position that might get back on the practice squad.

Offense (25)

Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback (2): Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton

Practice squad priority: Ian Book

We're back to two quarterbacks on here. Ian Book simply hasn't done enough to warrant a final spot on the roster, and that spot can be used elsewhere. Book could turn back up on the practice squad easily, and it's important to remember that New Orleans could possibly use Taysom Hill here as a worst-case scenario.

Running Back (5): Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Tony Jones Jr., Kirk Merritt, Adam Prentice

Practice squad priority: Dwayne Washington, Abram Smith

It looks like we've got a lot more definitive answers when it comes to this spot. For a while, it looked like New Orleans would look at a veteran or potentially scour the final cuts list to get someone else in for their RB3 spot. That belong to Tony Jones Jr.

Kirk Merritt is the toughest one to figure out. That's someone who could not make the roster and the team takes a chance on him coming back to the practice squad. The intrigue is there, and the upside of a Ty Montgomery role type of player helps him stick. I could also see Adam Prentice not making the final squad, similar to what happened with Alex Armah last year. It would only be for a numbers game.

Wide Receiver (6): Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry, Deonte Harty, Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway

Practice squad priority: Dai'Jean Dixon, Rashid Shaheed

Callaway was the only wild card here. He does a lot for the team, and is going to be asked to play a lot more in special teams this season with the depth. It just feels like you can't let someone like that go and expect him back on the practice squad. Smith's value as a blocker is something that many tend to overlook.,

Tight End (3): Taysom Hill, Adam Trautman, Juwan Johnson

Practice squad priority: Lucas Krull, J.P. Holtz

It feels like the Nick Vannett experiment will come to an end after final cuts, and he could come back on the practice squad. The health of this unit will be what to pay attention to. Dennis Allen said Taysom Hill still has a little bit to go in terms of where he needs to be at the position, and Adam Trautman was quietly having a strong training camp. He's been missing due to a concussion. Juwan Johnson is someone who also had a good camp, and it makes things easy to take these three.

For the practice squad, Lucas Krull may not have done enough to be on the final roster, but he's someone that should stick around. As for J.P. Holtz, the intrigue there is that he doubled as a fullback and has special teams upside. They could use him.

Offensive Line (9): James Hurt, Ryan Ramczyk, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Andrus Peat, Trevor Penning, Landon Young, Calvin Throckmorton, Nick Martin

Practice squad priority: Lewis Kidd, Derrick Kelly

It was tough leaving Lewis Kidd off the roster, but we're operating under the assumption that no trades are made and going off the needs of the roster. Nick Martin is a backup at center, and he also kicks inside. Essentially, you have two backup tackles and guards and then an option if something happens to Erik McCoy.

Defense (25)

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is stopped short of the goal line by New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43), defensive tackle Josiah Bronson (91) and outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Line (9): Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Carl Granderson, Payton Turner, David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, Kentavius Street, Malcolm Roach

Practice squad priority: Albert Huggins, Taco Charlton, Niko Lalos

The lone change here was putting Malcolm Roach in. The injury to Jaleel Johnson really paved the way for him to make this team with confidence. He's been playing some of his best football over the past couple of weeks, and it's a very encouraging sign. This is one of the deepest areas on the roster for the Saints, as they should put together another solid season in 2022.

Linebacker (6): Demario Davis, Pete Werner, Kaden Elliss, Andrew Dowell, Eric Wilson, Nephi Sewell

Practice squad priority: Zack Baun, Jon Bostic, Chase Hansen

Sewell is a guy that just plays hard and wants it. That determination could help him get the final linebacker spot on the roster. Chase Hansen has been hurt after flashing against the Texans, and Eric Wilson is a veteran who has really found a good place on the roster. It could come down to Wilson or Sewell here if the team looks to keep players at another position, and I'd have to give that edge to Wilson. We'll have to keep an eye on what happens with Pete Werner (groin) and his status leading up to Week 1.

Cornerback (4): Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Bradley Roby, Alontae Taylor

Practice squad priority: Brian Allen

This position shouldn't have any surprises. Some might put C.J. Gardner-Johnson in this area since he plays the slot. The only real question is if Taylor's hip flexor is causing more of an issue to prevent him from getting on the field in Week 1, but he's been around doing work off to the side and has said that he's fine.

Safety (6): Tyrann Mathieu, Marcus Maye, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, P.J. Williams, J.T. Gray, Justin Evans

Practice squad priority: Daniel Sorensen

This group feels pretty solid going into the season. We had questions on whether or not Justin Evans' return to football would go over well, and he's had strung together some really good practices and games. His special teams upside gives him a slight edge over the veteran Sorensen. It almost felt like a coin toss, but Evans is younger and still shows his potential.

Special Teams (3)

Aug 19, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) celebrates with punter Blake Gillikin (4) after kicking a field goal during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker: Wil Lutz

Punter: Blake Gillikin

Long Snapper: Zach Wood

This is the easiest position group to make. There's not much else that needs to be said other than the fact that Deonte Harty's backups at returner looks like Tony Jones Jr. and that a few others can come in to handle things. Lutz was sharp throughout training camp, finishing 49-of-51. Blake Gillikin also looked excellent. Kicker and punter are the least concerning spot on the roster going into the new season.

