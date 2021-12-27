Saints Inactives List Against Dolphins: Week 16

Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Saints Inactives List: Week 16

    The Saints are riddled with COVID cases, but the show must go on. Here's the small inactive list for Week 16's Monday Night Football game against the Dolphins.
    The Saints didn't rule anyone out on their final injury report, and most of the practice reports were just estimates due to the team being cautious. Regardless of the COVID-19 outbreak the team is dealing with, the show must go on in Week 16. Here's a look at the inactive report for Monday Night Football against the Dolphins, which has one player on it.

    • OT Terron Armstead (knee)

    Here's the full list of replacements for the Saints tonight.

    • #6 QB Blake Bortles
    • #18 WR Easop Winston Jr.
    • #32 DB Bryce Thompson
    • #36 DB Jordan Miller
    • #42 LB Chase Hansen
    • #52 DT Braxton Hoyett
    • #54 LB Justin March-Lillard
    • #59 LB Sharif Finch
    • #64 G/C Will Clapp
    • #66 OL Forrest Lamp
    • #69 T Kyle Murphy
    • #80 WR Kawaan Baker
    • #86 TE Ethan Wolf
    • #91 DT Ethan Westbrooks

    Marcus Davenport (knee/shoulder) and Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder) were both questionable along with Armstead entering the game, but they are active.

    While you wait for kickoff, be sure to hop on over to our Pregame Report and get caught up on how to follow tonight's game. 

