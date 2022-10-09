Saints Injury Update: Chris Olave Out Seahawks Game | Week 5

New Orleans Saints star rookie wide receiver Chris Olave is ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Seahawks.

Olave sustained the injury after catching a 12-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton in the 3rd quarter of the contest. The Seahawks defender tackled Olave and slammed his head into the turf.

The former Ohio State Buckeye left the contest after catching 4 passes for 54 yards and 1 touchdown.

He was named NFC Rookie of the Month in September for having 17 receptions and 268 yards.

