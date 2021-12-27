Saints, Sean Payton Must Like the Odds, Moneyline, and Prop Bets Against 'Em

New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins odds, prop bets, and more on tonight's Monday Night Football game at Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans Saints hope will have Sean Payton back on the sidelines in Week 16's tilt versus the Miami Dolphins.

Coach Payton relishes in the challenge ahead.

The Cons: Underdogs at home. A shiny new rookie at quarterback to showcase to the NFL. Down 21 players to COVID-19. Signing guys off the street and practice squad.

The Pros: Monday Night Football. 70,000+ anxious and rowdy Who Dats. Alvin Kamara. And, possibly a huge fork waiting to stick in the Saints' naysayers!

Kwon Alexander's social media post sums up the sentiments of the Who Dat Nation:

Sean Payton;

THE ODDS ARE WHERE PAYTON WANTS 'EM

The odds are stacked against the Saints. Right?

Unfortunately, the recent COVID-19 outbreak has New Orleans short-handed by 21 players who landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list before tonight's game. Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are OUT on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Sean Payton couldn't lure the great Drew Brees nor his former understudy, Phillip Rivers, out of retirement for one game. Therefore, starting rookie quarterback Ian Book is how the Saints plan to win. Oh yeah, Blake Bortles and Alvin Kamara are the backups! The Saints find themselves attempting to keep pace with Philadelphia for the final NFC Wild Card spot with three games left on the schedule. Demario Davis, Kwon Alexander, and Malcolm Jenkins will be missing from one of the best NFL defenses. Millions of primetime viewers will be looking and expecting a cataclysmic fall from New Orleans.

With all of this, Sean Payton has to love the underdog status.

This evening contest is labeled the "BLACKOUT" game for the Saints. On Monday morning, Payton tweeted, "We Need All 72,000 Plus Tonight!! We may be down...Pick Us Up! From their Huddle to the ball. Deafening Noise!

That being said. You have to believe the Saints have a chance.

Saints Stats and Trends

New Orleans has seven wins against the spread in 14 games this season.

This season, the Saints have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

New Orleans' games this season have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).

This season the Saints rack up just 0.1 more points per game (22.4) than the Dolphins surrender (22.3).

When New Orleans scores more than 22.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Saints average 37.4 fewer yards per game (311.7) than the Dolphins give up (349.1).

When New Orleans totals more than 349.1 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Saints have 16 giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have 21 takeaways.

Oct 1, 2017; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is defended by Miami Dolphins cornerback Cordrea Tankersley (30) on a 12-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter during the NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. The Saints defeated the Dolphins 20-0.

THE CHALLENGE OF THE PHINS

Miami has postseason aspirations as well. Last season's first-round pick, Tua Tagovailoa, will lead the charge for the Dolphins. The former Bama QB and a national champion has not quite met all of the early expectations of Dolphins fans and their front office.

Oddly enough, the organization considered trading for the highly talented and recently disgraced Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson.

Can Tua march into New Orleans, win, and keep the Dolphins in the playoff hunt?

Dolphins Stats and Trends

In Miami's 14 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Dolphins have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Miami's games this year have hit the over on six of 14 set point totals (42.9%).

The Dolphins score the same number of points per game that the Saints allow (20.4).

Miami is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.4 points.

The Dolphins average 22.2 fewer yards per game (314.7) than the Saints allow per matchup (336.9).

Miami is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 336.9 yards.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over four more times (23 total) than the Saints have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Miami's matchup with the Saints.

Alvin Kamara is the Key!

THE BETS ARE IN

SI Betting posted the following on the Dolphins vs. Saints MNF clash:

Spread : Miami Dolphins -2.5 (-110) | New Orleans Saints +2.5 (-110)

: Miami Dolphins -2.5 (-110) | New Orleans Saints +2.5 (-110) Moneyline : Miami (-150) | New Orleans (+120)

: Miami (-150) | New Orleans (+120) Total : 37.5– Over (-110) | Under 37.5 (-110)

: 37.5– Over (-110) | Under 37.5 (-110) Public (Spread) Betting Percentages : MIA 53% | NO 47%

: MIA 53% | NO 47% Game Info: Monday, Dec. 26, 2021 | 7:20 PM CT

The line has shifted significantly from its opening of New Orleans (7-7 SU; 7-7 ATS) as 3.5-point home favorites to Miami (7-7 SU; 7-6-1 ATS), now a 2.5-point road favorite at SI Sportsbook upon the news of Hill testing positive for COVID-19. The total, which opened at 39, has dropped to 37.5.

PLAYER PROP

Frankie Taddeo worked this one in on tonight player prop:

“Eggnog Money:” Alvin Kamara Receiving Touchdown OVER 0.5 +420

Alvin Kamara Receiving Touchdown OVER 0.5 +420 Saints Touchdown Scorers: Alvin Kamara - +520 (first), -110 (anytime), +540 (last); Mark Ingram - +1250 (first), +260 (anytime), +1200 (last)

Alvin Kamara - +520 (first), -110 (anytime), +540 (last); Mark Ingram - +1250 (first), +260 (anytime), +1200 (last) Rushing Yards: Alvin Kamara (favorite) 58.5 yards

Alvin Kamara (favorite) 58.5 yards Receiving Yards: Alvin Kamara (favorite) 24.5 yards

Alvin Kamara (favorite) 24.5 yards Total Touchdowns Over/Under: 4.5 (+138 over, -188 under)

TEAM PROP

Saints to win, Total points over 33.5 & Saints to win the 1st half +490

Saints to win, Total points over 38.5 & Total points over 19.5 in the 1st half +510

Saints to win, Total points over 33.5 & Saints -2.5 points in the 1st half +530

Saints to win, Total points under 38.5 & Saints to win the 1st half +530

Saints to win, Total points over 38.5 & Saints to score 20 points first +540

Saints to win, Total points under 38.5 & Saints -2.5 points in the 1st half +575

Saints to win, Total points over 38.5 & Saints to win the 1st half +620

Saints to win, Total points over 38.5 & Saints -2.5 points in the 1st half +660

SI BET REVIEW

2021 SI Betting Monday Night Football: 8-7 ATS / Props 15-11 +6.15 units

