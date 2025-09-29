49ers-Saints Blockbuster Trade Speculation Heating Up After Nick Bosa Injury
The San Francisco 49ers recently lost superstar edge rusher Nick Bosa to a season-ending inury, which crushes the team's defense. With Bosa on the sidelines for the next few months, the 49ers could and should begin looking at potential trade options to replace the superstar.
If they're smart, the 49ers would trade for a young edge rusher who could fill the roster hole left by Bosa this season but also play alongside him for years to come.
John Sigler of Saints Wire recently put together a blockbuster trade proposal that would send New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson to the 49ers in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick.
Saints-49ers linked in potential blockbuster trade idea
"They're holding on with a 3-1 record, but the San Francisco 49ers could use some help after Nick Bosa's season-ending injury. The 49ers are tied for the fourth-fewest sacks through four games (with five of them). Just one team, the Carolina Panthers, has a worse pressure rate than San Francisco. Granderson would be a big upgrade for them. And with several compensatory picks coming their way in 2026, the 49ers can afford to overpay a little.
"But can the Saints afford to lose Granderson? He's part of the solution, not part of the problem. Chase Young can't be relied on. Jordan's career is drawing to a close. They don't have any young draft picks developing behind those guys on top of the depth chart. Adding a couple of mid-round picks would be nice, but this might be too big of a loss for them."
For the 49ers, this would make perfect sense. It would add one of the top breakout pass rushers in the league to San Francisco in exchange for a few mid round picks.
For the Saints, it would make a bit of sense, but they'd likely want more in the deal. Granderson looks to be a staple of the Saints' pass rush going forward, so it would be tough to acquire him. But it wouldn't be impossible because New Orleans is still in the early stages of a rebuild. If the 49ers were willing to part ways with a second-round pick instead of a third-round pick, this would be a no-brainer for the Saints.
At the end of the day, the idea works, but the details of a potential deal would still need to be hashed out.
