Ageless Linebacker Demario Davis Remains The Centerpiece Of New Orleans Saints Defense
The defense of the New Orleans Saints has been the team's strength for the last four seasons. In 2023, the unit finished 13th in total yardage, but eighth in points allowed. It was their worst yardage performance since 2018, but their fourth straight year with a Top-10 ranking in points allowed.
New Orleans struggled against the run for the second consecutive year. They were also unable to generate consistent quarterback pressure. Their 34 sacks were the fourth fewest in the league and their fewest since 2016.
The Saints defense still kept them in most games. New Orleans finished fourth in turnovers forced and third in interceptions. The leader of this unit, it's most consistent performer, and one of the top defenders in the league remains a centerpiece for the defense heading into 2024.
Demario Davis
Demario Davis arrived to New Orleans as a free agent pickup in 2018. Originally a third-round choice in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Arkansas State by the New York Jets, he'd been a solid player that had largely flew under the radar of national circles.
Davis played his first six NFL seasons with the Jets (five) and Browns (one). He had five straight years of at least 90 total tackles, including three of over 100 and an NFL-high 97 solo stops in 2017, while also recording 13.5 sacks and breaking up 13 passes.
Considered a good defender but not a game-changer, Davis' addition did not create major headlines around the Saints. Things would immediately change.
In 2018, his first year with the Saints, Davis led the team with 110 tackles, including 11 for loss. He also added five sacks and 15 pressures while breaking up four passes and forcing two fumbles. He'd earn 1st Team All-Pro honors in 2019 with 111 stops, 11 for loss, along with four sacks, 15 pressures, and an interception with 12 additional passes broken up.
Davis continued to lead the New Orleans defense by example. In 2020, he'd have 119 total stops with 10 for loss while adding four sacks, 16 pressures, and breaking up five throws. He'd repeat dominance in 2021 with a career-best 13 tackles for loss among 105 total tackles, three sacks, 10 pressures, and seven passes defensed.
Showing next to no sign of decline in 2022, Davis notched a career-high 6.5 sacks with 10 pressures, 10 tackles for loss in 109 total stops, and an interception along with six passes broken up. His excellence continued last season as he matched his career-best 6.5 sacks and added 15 pressures to go along with 121 total tackles with 12 for negative yardage and four pass breakups.
Obviously, Davis can fill up a stat sheet, but he's also perhaps the best defensive play-caller in the NFL. He has elite awareness, accompanying athleticism to get to the ball in a flash and the physicality to finish off plays. He's one of the league's best against the run, while being equally disruptive against the pass whether rushing the quarterback or dropping into coverage.
Davis has the versatility to remain on the field in every situation. No defender can match his instincts. Always strong against the run, Davis is extremely underrated in his ability to stay with backs, tight ends, or even some wideouts in man coverage and has rare play diagnosis for a linebacker in zone duties. He's also blossomed as a blitzer since joining the Saints.
Just as impressive has been the ability of Davis to maintain an incredible level of play while logging high numbers of snaps. Over his six-year New Orleans career, he's missed only one out of a possible 104 games including playoffs. Davis has played at least 93% of the defensive snaps in the last five of those seasons, with four straight campaigns of over 1,000 snaps.
At 35, Davis is the oldest player on the New Orleans roster. Now entering his 13th NFL season, he's coming off playing 97% of the defensive snaps (1,075) in 2023. With his importance to the defense, we shouldn't expect much to change this season.
Next to Drew Brees, Demario Davis is the best free-agent acquisition in Saints franchise history. His ability to fend off ''Father Time'' for one more season and maintain his tremendous effectiveness remains the biggest key to the success of a good New Orleans defense.