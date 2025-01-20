Saints Head Coach Candidate Profile: Who Is Anthony Weaver Anyways?
The Saints coaching search is kicking it up a notch, to quote the great chef Emeril Lagasse. It was reported on Monday morning that New Orleans was bringing in two previous candidates for second in-person interviews this week.
Giants offensive coordinator is on Tuesday, while Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is on Wednesday. So, who is Anthony Weaver anyways and what does he bring to the table?
Anthony Weaver Profile
For starters, Weaver is a former player. His time with the Ravens and Texans saw him play for Brian Billick and Gary Kubiak. He has coached in the NFL since 2012, working under Rex Ryan and the Jets to start as an assistant defensive line coach. He also played under Ryan when he was with the Ravens. Now, Ryan is of the John Harbaugh tree.
One season later, Weaver joined Doug Marrone as the Bills defensive line coach, and then moved to the Browns for two seasons to be their line coach from 2014-2015 to work under Mike Pettine.
Weaver then got a shot to do the same gig with the Texans from 2016-2019 under Bill O'Brien, and then became the team's defensive coordinator in addition to the line coach in 2020. O'Brien got fired and Romeo Crennel took over as the interim head coach.
The following season, Weaver was hired by the Ravens to be their defensive line coach and run game coordinator under John Harbaugh. In Feb. 2022, he was promoted to assistant head coach and served at that position through the 2023 season.
Harbaugh called Weaver 'an absolute star' and praised him for his ability to light up a room and fill it up. He also talked about his high understanding of defense and leadership abilities, being able to manage player and work with people.
Weaver had successful interviews with the Falcons and Commanders in the 2024 offseason, but was ultimately promoted after being hired by the Dolphins as their defensive coordinator.
Miami's players had positive things to say about him, with Jalen Ramsey saying that he was a great leader and motivator and had a lot of respect for Weaver. Jevon Holland said that Weaver understood where players were coming from and wanted to hear them out and get input on the defense. In turn, that helped him teach the players.
While things didn't go the way the Dolphins wanted to this season, their defense finished 4th in total defense and 10th in points allowed in 2024. They were 9th against the run and pass while finishing with 35 sacks and 16 turnovers. The play against the run and pass alone would be a significant boost for New Orleans.
What We Had to Say On Anthony Weaver
Ross Jackson (Locked On Network, Louisiana Sports) and I recently ranked prospective coaches for the Saints. We talked about Weaver (42:24) and that he's someone that is unfamiliar to New Orleans, coming from a different tree and philosophy. That gives the Saints something new, and I liked him as a sleeper pick for the next head coach.
Now, if Weaver doesn't get a head coaching gig this year, not that he shouldn't go with another lateral move, but what if he comes to New Orleans to help turnaround one of the league's worst defenses? What if a Joe Brady gets hired on and Weaver comes to the NFC to change things up? We're just speaking hypothetically, but it might help him solidify something permanent.
Weaver runs a base 3-4 defense that has aggressive tendencies, but also operated a lot out of a 3-3-5 look when he was with Baltimore and also with Miami. Here's a glimpse of some of their defensive personnel groupings and stats behind it.
Weaver may not ultimately get the job for the Saints, but he is deserving of a look. New Orleans said that they want to go with the right leader, and Weaver is a leader of men. Some team will figure that out soon enough and have him lead the charge.
