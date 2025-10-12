Chiefs-Saints Trade Idea For Star RB Makes Sense After Latest Report
The New Orleans Saints have one of the worst rosters in football this year, so they're unsuprisingly sitting near the bottom of the league after five weeks. Heading into Week 6, the Saints have another tough matchup with the New England Patriots, which could very easily turn into a fifth loss in six weeks.
As a result, analysts predict the Saints will aggressively sell at the trade deadline and opt to lean into the rebuild. This might not be exciting for Saints fans, but it would be a huge boost for the future if the team can free up some money and add draft capital in place of expensive veterans.
Alvin Kamara has been at the center of a lot of these trade rumors, which seem to make a lot of sense. Trading Kamara would free up some money for the Saints and bring in draft capital in exchange for a player with no long-term future in New Orleans.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently reported that the Kansas City Chiefs were looking to add a running back at the trade deadline. Rapoport suggested the Chiefs could target Kamara in a trade deadline deal.
Alvin Kamara would fit perfectly with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
"The Kansas City Chiefs are also among the teams asking about running backs, sources say," Rapoport wrote. "Among the RBs expected to garner interest from around the league are the Saints' Alvin Kamara (who does not want to be traded) and the Jets' Breece Hall (who said this week that he wants to remain in New York)."
This fit makes perfect sense for both sides.
The Chiefs need to add a win-now running back to their offense if they want to patch the holes on offense. There aren't many trade options available, but Kamara is the best one for Kansas City. He wouldn't break the bank to acquire and he's very talented right now. The Chiefs don't need him to have a lengthy tenure with the tea. They simply need a talented playmaker to help win the Super Bowl this year.
The Saints need to get whatever value they can for Kamara, despite the reason update that he doesn't want to be moved. Football is a business at the end of the day and the Saints need to utilize the business part of the sport and cut ties with their star running back if the offer is right.
