Saints News Network

Chiefs-Saints Trade Idea For Star RB Makes Sense After Latest Report

The Chiefs could target a trade with the Saints for a star running back...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A Kansas City Chiefs helmet is seen during the third quarter of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A Kansas City Chiefs helmet is seen during the third quarter of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have one of the worst rosters in football this year, so they're unsuprisingly sitting near the bottom of the league after five weeks. Heading into Week 6, the Saints have another tough matchup with the New England Patriots, which could very easily turn into a fifth loss in six weeks.

As a result, analysts predict the Saints will aggressively sell at the trade deadline and opt to lean into the rebuild. This might not be exciting for Saints fans, but it would be a huge boost for the future if the team can free up some money and add draft capital in place of expensive veterans.

Alvin Kamara has been at the center of a lot of these trade rumors, which seem to make a lot of sense. Trading Kamara would free up some money for the Saints and bring in draft capital in exchange for a player with no long-term future in New Orleans.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently reported that the Kansas City Chiefs were looking to add a running back at the trade deadline. Rapoport suggested the Chiefs could target Kamara in a trade deadline deal.

Alvin Kamara would fit perfectly with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamar
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins (95) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"The Kansas City Chiefs are also among the teams asking about running backs, sources say," Rapoport wrote. "Among the RBs expected to garner interest from around the league are the Saints' Alvin Kamara (who does not want to be traded) and the Jets' Breece Hall (who said this week that he wants to remain in New York)."

This fit makes perfect sense for both sides.

The Chiefs need to add a win-now running back to their offense if they want to patch the holes on offense. There aren't many trade options available, but Kamara is the best one for Kansas City. He wouldn't break the bank to acquire and he's very talented right now. The Chiefs don't need him to have a lengthy tenure with the tea. They simply need a talented playmaker to help win the Super Bowl this year.

The Saints need to get whatever value they can for Kamara, despite the reason update that he doesn't want to be moved. Football is a business at the end of the day and the Saints need to utilize the business part of the sport and cut ties with their star running back if the offer is right.

More NFL: Saints' Alvin Kamara Makes Trade Preference Decision Amid Rumors

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News