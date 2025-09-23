Crushing Nick Bosa Injury May Lead To Huge 49ers-Saints Trade
The San Francisco 49ers were recently dealt a crushing injury blow, as their superstar defensive end Nick Bosa was diagnosed with a torn ACL, ending his 2025 campaign before it could truly get off the ground.
Bleacher Report's Andrew Peters recently dove a little bit deeper into Bosa's injury and the impact it could have on the season.
"San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa reportedly will undergo season-ending surgery after suffering a torn ACL against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter," Peters wrote. "NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted that Bosa was seen giving a thumbs-down on the broadcast.
"Losing Bosa is a huge blow to the 49ers' defense. The former No. 2 overall pick has recorded 15 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss through two games this season and had two tackles before his injury on Sunday. Bosa's long-term injury only adds to a laundry list of ailments for the 49ers."
With such a crushing injury, the 49ers could begin looking for rental options to replace their star edge rusher.
Cam Jordan could be a 49ers trade target after Nick Bosa injury
One option the 49ers could explore is New Orleans Saints veteran Cameron Jordan. Jordan sits on a contract that expires at the end of the season, meaning there would be no money or strings attached for the 49ers.
The veteran hasn't been ultra-dominant over the last few years, but he's still a solid rotational defensive lineman who could generate pressure and record a few sacks throughout the season. He tallied 1 1/5 sacks in Week 1 of the season already.
The Saints likely wouldn't need much to trade him, either. It could take something like a sixth-round pick or a mid-round pick swap in order to get a deal done. At this point, Jordan isn't a star anymore, so his trade value would reflect that of an aging 36-year-old rather than the All-Pro that he was a few years ago.
It could be tough for New Orleans to cut ties with Jordan since he's spent all 15 years of his NFL career with them, but sometimes tough decisions need to be made. It would add a draft pick and save the Saints some money. It's certainly not a bad idea, but if the sentimental value keeps Jordan in New Orleans, so be it.
More NFL: Saints' $5.2 Million Star Linked To Trade Rumors With Seahawks