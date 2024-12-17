Saints News Network

Derek Carr Injury Update: May Not See Saints Quarterback Again This Season

Derek Carr's hand injury may sideline him for the rest of the season.

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks off the field after field after an injury during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Derek Carr's Saints season might be over. A Tuesday morning report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport didn't exactly pass along encouraging news.

Rapoport said, "Derek Carr underwent further examination recently and he’s at least a few weeks away from being able to withstand contact. With 3 weeks remaining, a return this season is described as very unlikely. Carr has been out with a left hand fractured in two places."

The Saints have maintained that they'll see where Carr is at that it 'wouldn't be a reach' to see him cleared at some point and play before the season is over. However, at 5-9, there's not much New Orleans is playing for other than each other with their grim playoff outlook. Interim head coach Darren Rizzi said they're going to wait to name a starter for the Packers game, but all signs point to rookie Spencer Rattler in prime time over Jake Haener.

Naturally, some will start speculating about the future for Carr and the Saints. There's a lot of financial reasons why he should be back in 2025 and likely be the starter, and we also have to remember that he carries a no-trade clause.

