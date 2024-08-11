Exciting Highlights And Notes From Saints' Preseason Kickoff
GLENDALE -- The first Saints preseason game is in the books, and it didn't disappoint. Some of the action was a little lacking, but Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler provided a boost to help New Orleans earn a 16-14 win over the Cardinals. Rattler led a game-winning drive that was finished by a 37-yard Charlie Smyth field goal. Here's some of the biggest highlights and takeaways from Saturday.
ATTENDANCE
Among those not spotted in uniform for Saturday's game included Ugo Amadi (groin), Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring), Bub Means (leg/shin), Pete Werner (shoulder), Rashid Shaheed (hamstring), Marshon Lattimore (hip flexor), Kendre Miller (hamstring), Paulson Adebo (groin), Nick Saldiveri (calf), Trajan Jeffcoat (elbow) and Mason Tipton (hamstring). Demario Davis was out on the sideline, and players who missed last practice, Stanley Morgan Jr., Isaiah Stalbird and Shane Lemieux, all played.
BIG PLAYS
First Quarter
Carl Granderson and Nathan Shepherd set the tone early and combined for a sack on the second defensive play, resulting in a loss of 6 yards.
Kool-Aid McKinstry made his presence felt on the second defensive series, as he got a pass defense on a Desmond Ridder throw with Cam Jordan and Bryan Bresee providing pressure.
A Chase Young pressure on the same defensive series helped force a punt, as Bryan Bresee picked up a sack with Ridder escaping him to start.
Really nice tackle by Kool-Aid McKinstry on the 3rd-and-7 play that only went for a 3-yard gain. That is just a little hint of what he can do in space.
Second Quarter
Nice back shoulder hookup from Jake Haener to A.T. Perry that picked up 10 yards. Perry also had good awareness to get an aerial fumble from a Dallin Holker catch.
After getting a defensive stop with under a minute to go, the Saints had an opportunity to work the field a little with two timeouts. Jake Haener hit a deep ball to A.T. Perry for 58 yards, as he got behind the defense and then got out of bounds. He tracked it well and made a great catch. See it here.
Third Quarter
With Spencer Rattler getting the snaps on the first offensive series of the half, he made the most of it. His first pass was intended for A.T. Perry and he drew a pass interference call that resulted in a 34-yard gain. He then had a nice connection with Dallin Holker while rolling to the left that went for a 15-yard pickup, and he capped off the drive with a 4-yard keeper that had to be reviewed, but put the Saints ahead 13-7. See it here.
Here comes Niko Lalos. He had a nice sack on Clayton Tune that resulted in a loss of 8 yards.
Really solid job by Khaleke Hudson to anticipate and time the snap to get into the backfield and sack Clayton Tune. Jack Heflin helped him too.
Fourth Quarter
Good job by Rico Payton to help stop a 4th-and-2 play. Isaiah Foskey also dropped in coverage and was around the area, something we don't usually see.
Payton made another play on a deep pass that most assuredly was going for a big play. He got beat on the route but rallied and was able to break it up to prevent it.
Stellar hookup from Rattler to Samson Nacua on the ending drive for 13 yards. That was textbook.
THOUGHTS AND NOTES
It wasn't what I was expecting or hoping for out of the first team offense, but I'm also not going to rush to judgement. That missed connection from Derek Carr to Chris Olave had to be hurried a bit. Carr got popped from Trevor Penning's side. He looked good on one series and then not so much on the following two.
Landon Young was getting some work at right guard after the starters came out. He was working primarily at left and right tackle as well as left guard. He's becoming new James Hurst.
Jamaal Williams brought some energy following a couple of runs. He didn't have the type of success he wanted in his first year, but it was good to see him get some good ones in.
Oli Udoh had some issues with holding some in training camp practices. Rough series for him getting a holding call that was followed up by a false start.
Some good plays made by Willie Gay Jr. on the evening. We've talked about how much of a difference he's going to make for this defense.
Sloppy on the penalty side for the Saints. They had 7 penalties for 45 yards by halftime.
Rattler's second drive didn't look like the first, but he's just fun to watch back there. I really can't wait to see more of him. I'd guess we'll see him earlier in the 49ers game because of the rotation approach.
Really liked seeing Khristian Boyd getting into the backfield a few times. He might not have made every play, but you see the talent there.
Rookie Josiah Ezirim got some work at left tackle on a series, and he got beat on a 3rd-and-4 play that led to a Rattler sack. He has primarily been at right tackle.
Despite the hot start, Rattler's drives after were pretty lukewarm. Jake Haener's were the opposite. At the end of it all, one quarterback led a touchdown drive and the other led two field goal drives.
Great moment seeing Charlie Smyth get his chance to kick a game-winning field goal. The Saints sideline was hyped.