Back in the Game: How the Saints Can Conquer Week 8's Matchup Against the Chargers
The Saints (2-5) look to get themselves back into the win column when they take on the Chargers (3-3) in Week 8, but it's going to take stellar execution to get there. Execution is the name of the game, because New Orleans has had a serious lack of it over the past few losses. The effort has been there at times, but efforts don't directly lead to results when it's all said and done. Here's what needs to happen for them to at least start getting their season back on the right track.
Saints Keys to the Game vs. Chargers - Week 8
Get Off to a Good Start
This isn't really that hard. The Saints need to get some successful drives on both sides of the ball. They don't have to be touchdowns or three-and-outs, but forcing an early punt and getting a field goal would go a long way for a team that has lost five straight. The last thing New Orleans needs is to give up a long drive on defense or turn the ball over.
The team is out of sync and there's no harmony. It's chaotic. New Orleans will give up a long drive on defense only to be followed up by a short offensive drive, which puts a tired unit back out on the field. We've also seen the offense put together a drive to claw back into the game only for the defense to give it right back. That has to stop, and when they do that they'll start having more success.
Help Rattler Succeed
The offensive play calling comes into focus for this game, and the Chargers defense is going to present some challenges. You won't put yourself in a position to win if you don't get off to a good start, and that includes helping Spencer Rattler out.
Rattler can play, and getting Chris Olave back in the mix will certainly help a lot. But, some of the issues over the starts have been the pressure. With Lucas Patrick and Cesar Ruiz coming back, it should help solidify the offensive line to at least give Rattler a better chance. Getting the run game going will be key here too with a mix of Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller and Taysom Hill.
Clean Up The Errors
We're not expecting perfection, but the missed tackles is something that has to drastically improve in this game. Getting Pete Werner back to partner alongside Demario Davis will help with communication and tackling, and now the Saints will start using Kool-Aid McKinstry more when Alontae Taylor moves from the outside to the slot with Paulson Adebo gone for the year. This is only a part of what needs to happen for New Orleans, with a strong emphasis on being able to stop the run and control the line of scrimmage in the trenches. It would also be good to finish some sacks and get Justin Herbert down when you have the opportunity.
The Saints don't have to reinvent the wheel to win a game and break this losing skid, but it's going to take a village for them to climb out of this deep hole they've dug themselves into. Things feel like they're good in the locker room and the player morale is also there to match it. We'll see if that leads to this team going to 3-5 or 2-6, and there's a large difference with both outcomes.