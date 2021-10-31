Jameis Winston Injured and Carted Off

Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosForumSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Jameis Winston Injured

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is injured in the Week 8 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
    Author:

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is injured in the Week 8 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    The Saints officially have Winston ruled OUT of the game.

    Jameis Winston scrambled to the left 3 yards. Bucs linebacker Devin White tackled Winston with a horse-collar.

    He was carted-off the sidelines into the Saints locker room.

    Winston appeared to twist his left knee as he went down from the tackle.  It was an awkward tackle and fall.  He was assisted off the football field . 

    White was penalized for the Horse Collar Tackle, 15 yards, enforced at New Orleans 12-yard line.

    Read More

    Winston rushed four times for 40 yards and connected on 6/10 passes for 56 yards and a 16-yard touchdown to wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith.

    WHO IS TREVOR SIEMIAN?

    Saints backup quarterback Trevor Siemian is leading the team.  Taysom Hill is inactive due to a concussion injury.

    Lately, Siemian has been a journeyman quarterback for the past several years. He's landed on the rosters of the Tennessee Titans (2020 - practice squad), New York Jets (2019), and Minnesota Vikings (2018). Siemian had extended time as the Denver Broncos starting quarterback from 2015 to 2017.

    The Northwestern University product completed 498/841 passes for a completion rate of 59.2%. One of the reasons the Broncos released Siemian was his inconsistency by tossing 30 touchdowns, but he also had 24 costly interceptions. His career passer rating is 79.6.

    JAMEIS WINSTON IN 2021

    Before today's contest, Jameis Winston completed 89 passes for 1,114 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions for a 102.4 QBR.

    Saints News Network will continue to provide updates on the Jameis Winston injury.

    Bucs-Saints Coverage From the Week

    Winston Injured (1)
    News

    Jameis Winston Injured and Carted Off

    just now
    Saints Injury Report 2021 (14)
    Game Day

    Saints Inactives List Against Buccaneers for Week 8

    3 hours ago
    (COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (15)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 8: Saints Pass Defense vs. Buccaneers Passing Attack

    4 hours ago
    Pre-Game Report (6)
    Game Day

    Week 8 Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow

    10 hours ago
    (COPY) Saints Fantasy Football 2021 (6)
    Fantasy Football

    Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 8

    17 hours ago
    By the Numbers (3)
    Editorial / Opinion

    By the Numbers: Saints vs Seahawks in Week 7

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17023649
    Editorial / Opinion

    NFL Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 8

    17 hours ago
    Onyemata Sacks Prescott
    News

    Saints Saturday Roster Moves for Week 8

    Oct 30, 2021