Jon Gruden, Saints OC? Mike Florio Floats Fascinating Coaching Move

Gruden worked for New Orleans in 2023

Dakota Randall

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks at his play chart against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Las Vegas won 26-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Now here's an interesting NFL coaching rumor, if you even can call it that.

On Tuesday, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio floated Gruden as a candidate for the New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator opening. Gruden previously hadn't been mentioned as a potential assistant under Kellen Moore, who reportedly is expected to be hired as the Saints' new head coach after Super Bowl LIX.

Florio, a well-connected insider, didn't attach any sourced reporting to his Gruden theory. However, he has a history of floating seemingly informed speculation that eventually turns into actual news. We'll just have to wait and see whether this is another example.

"Before the 2025 coaching carousel started to spin, some were suggesting that Jon Gruden would get consideration for one of the various vacancies," Florio wrote. "His name never came up. There’s still one place where it could. Not as head coach, but potentially as offensive coordinator.

"There’s reason to at least keep an eye on presumed future Saints coach Kellen Moore hiring Gruden to run the offense. Beyond the fact that the Saints have previously used Gruden as an offensive consultant -- with no blowback from the locker room or the league -- Gruden has multiple years of experience with Saints quarterback Derek Carr. ... We’re not saying it’s going to happen. We’re just suggesting that the possibility not be ruled out. Even if 31 teams were inclined to say no, all it takes is one to whisper yes."

As Florio noted, Gruden worked as a consultant for the Saints in 2023. He previously served as the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach from 2018 until his controversial resignation in 2021.

With the hiring of Moore reportedly imminent, we won't have to wait much longer to learn what the rest of his staff will look like -- and whether it will include Gruden.

Published
Dakota Randall
DAKOTA RANDALL

Dakota has a decade of experience covering a variety of sports, including a four-year stint as a New England Patriots beat reporter. He also is passionate about covering baseball, especially the Red Sox, and finding creative ways to weave in his interests from across the pop-culture spectrum. For all business/marketing inquiries please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

