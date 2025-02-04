Jon Gruden, Saints OC? Mike Florio Floats Fascinating Coaching Move
Now here's an interesting NFL coaching rumor, if you even can call it that.
On Tuesday, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio floated Gruden as a candidate for the New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator opening. Gruden previously hadn't been mentioned as a potential assistant under Kellen Moore, who reportedly is expected to be hired as the Saints' new head coach after Super Bowl LIX.
Florio, a well-connected insider, didn't attach any sourced reporting to his Gruden theory. However, he has a history of floating seemingly informed speculation that eventually turns into actual news. We'll just have to wait and see whether this is another example.
"Before the 2025 coaching carousel started to spin, some were suggesting that Jon Gruden would get consideration for one of the various vacancies," Florio wrote. "His name never came up. There’s still one place where it could. Not as head coach, but potentially as offensive coordinator.
"There’s reason to at least keep an eye on presumed future Saints coach Kellen Moore hiring Gruden to run the offense. Beyond the fact that the Saints have previously used Gruden as an offensive consultant -- with no blowback from the locker room or the league -- Gruden has multiple years of experience with Saints quarterback Derek Carr. ... We’re not saying it’s going to happen. We’re just suggesting that the possibility not be ruled out. Even if 31 teams were inclined to say no, all it takes is one to whisper yes."
As Florio noted, Gruden worked as a consultant for the Saints in 2023. He previously served as the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach from 2018 until his controversial resignation in 2021.
With the hiring of Moore reportedly imminent, we won't have to wait much longer to learn what the rest of his staff will look like -- and whether it will include Gruden.
