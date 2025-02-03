Saints Rumors: Latest Reports Reinforce Kellen Moore As Head Coach Favorite
All signs point toward Kellen Moore becoming the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints.
Moore, currently offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, interviewed for New Orleans' head coaching vacancy last week. And the latest reporting indicates he could take the job soon after the Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
Late last week, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported the Saints will interview Moore again after the Super Bowl. The news was viewed as indicative of Moore being the leader in the clubhouse for the job.
"Every indication we’ve gathered is that Kellen Moore is the top candidate at this point," Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football wrote on the X platform.
Then there's this note from Underhill:
"(Saints general manager) Mickey Loomis informed their candidates that their process for hiring a coach won't be complete until after the Super Bowl, according to sources. No final decisions, but if the Saints and Kellen Moore were to reach an agreement, they can't do so until after the Super Bowl."
But that's not all. Matthew Parras of Nola.com reported that Moore is the "top candidate" for the job and even has been "in contact" with potential assistants to fill out his coaching staff. Moreover, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Eagles expect Moore to leave for the Saints.
“Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is the favorite to land the Saints head coaching job, to the point where people with the Eagles are bracing to lose him," Fowler wrote. "Moore is putting together ideas for staffing and other New Orleans candidates have essentially been put on ice. But I’m told Moore wants to get through the Super Bowl game-planning before making any determinations.”
Things obviously could change, but at this point, it seems like it's a foregone conclusion that Moore will be the Saints' next head coach.
