Mike Vrabel Endorses Potential Saints Target Joe Milton Amid Trade Chatter
Many believe the Patriots should trade quarterback Joe Milton III, perhaps even to the New Orleans Saints. But how does New England head coach Mike Vrabel feel about the sophomore quarterback?
Milton, a sixth-round pick last year, has been the subject of mounting trade speculation ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Patriots reportedly want a third-round pick in return for Milton, who impressed in one de facto start last season.
Vrabel was asked about Milton on Monday while speaking with reporters at the NFL owners meetings. And though Vrabel didn't tip his hand on a potential trade, he praised Milton for making the most of his opportunity in a stellar performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18.
"I think Joe did everything they asked him to do last year," Vrabel said, via 98.5 The Sports Hub's Alex Barth. " ... He worked extremely hard, and that's tough -- when you're a quarterback everybody wants to play, everybody wants to be the starter. He was ready for his opportunity there late in the season, which I commend him on just like I would any player that sat there and went through a long season and got the opportunity, went out and won a football game, helped a team win. ... You have to give Joe credit for being ready to go."
Replacing rookie Drake Maye after just one series against the Bills, Milton essentially made his first NFL start. And he capitalized on the opportunity, completing 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and one TD while rushing for another score and committing zero turnovers in a Patriots victory. Sure, Buffalo barely played its starters, but Milton's performance was nonetheless impressive.
This year's draft is light on top quarterback talent, and you could argue Milton now is a better prospect than any QB projected to go in the second or third rounds. He possesses jaw-dropping arm strength and clearly improved his accuracy and decision-making throughout his rookie campaign.
But should the Saints pursue a trade? That depends on whether first-year head coach Kellen Moore believes in Milton. But with Derek Carr facing potentially his last season with the Saints and Spencer Rattler still unproven, New Orleans should consider taking another swing at finding its QB of the future.
Regardless, a new report indicates the Patriots "100%" will trade Milton before the draft, so this is a storyline Saints fans should be following.
