Why Chris Olave-Joe Milton Trade Would Make Sense For Saints, Patriots
The Saints need to plan for the future at quarterback, and the Patriots need to give Drake Maye a No. 1 receiver.
So, how about a blockbuster trade that would help both teams?
While there hasn't been any concrete reporting about a possible trade, many wonder whether New Orleans could shop Chris Olave instead of giving him a lucrative contract extension. Olave, the 11th pick in the 2022 NFL, has performed like a top wideout when healthy -- over 1,000 yards in his first two campaigns -- but also has endured four concussions, including a serious one that forced him to miss the final nine games of last season.
And then there's quarterback Joe Milton III, a 2024 sixth-round pick who reportedly is being shopped by New England. The Patriots want at least a third-round pick for Milton, who backed up Maye for most of last season before thriving in Week 18 (more on that in a bit).
With uncertainty surrounding both players, and the Saints already connected to Milton in one significant report, it's worth exploring a deal involving the two. An Olave-Milton trade could take many forms, but here's one we came up with:
Patriots get: WR Chris Olave, 2025 sixth-round pick (184)
Saints get: QB Joe Milton III, 2025 third-round pick (69), 2025 fifth-round pick (144)
This trade presents risk and upside for both teams.
New Orleans moves Olave, a top wideout who still is just 24 years old, for an unproven quarterback, a Day 2 draft pick and a late-round pick swap. There's a chance none of the three assets turn into anything, but Milton is an uber-talented quarterback on a rookie contract.
Milton entered the NFL with jaw-dropping arm strength but mind-numbing inaccuracy and decision-making. But the Tennessee product made remarkable improvement over his first season with the Patriots, punctuated by an excellent performance in the season finale.
Replacing Maye after just one series, Milton essentially made his first NFL start. And he capitalized on the opportunity, completing 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and one TD while rushing for another score and committing zero turnovers in a win over the Bills. Sure, Buffalo barely played its starters, but Milton's performance was nonetheless impressive.
Ask yourself this: Would you rather roll the dice by paying over $100 million for a receiver with a lengthy concussion history, or flip him for draft capital and a cheap, tantalizing young QB who arguably would be the third-best quarterback prospect in this year's draft class?
As for the Patriots, they cash in the Milton lottery ticket for a young wideout who probably could've been traded for a first- or high-second-round pick a year ago. Olave might be one concussion away from ending his career, but if he stays healthy, he could be the top option in New England's offense for years to come. The Patriots might prefer this kind of trade over one involving a true superstar like A.J. Brown, who would command a significantly higher return.
Obviously, Milton alone wouldn't be enough for New England to land Olave. That's why we have the Patriots including the higher of their two third-round picks. The late-round swap makes up the difference for the Saints settling for a third-round pick rather than a second-rounder.
With all that said, the focus of this deal is on Milton, Olave and a valuable Day 2 pick. Both teams could sell that trade to their respective fanbases, as it's a fair deal for both sides.
Just something to think about.
