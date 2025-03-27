NFL Rumors: Saints Target Joe Milton '100%' Getting Traded Before NFL Draft
Another day, another indication that the New England Patriots will trade quarterback Joe Milton III. And that could be good news for the New Orleans Saints, who must plan for the future at QB and have been connected to the sophomore signal-caller.
The latest evidence arrived during Wednesday's episode of 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand" show. During an exchange with co-host Marc Bertrand, team broadcast Scott Zolak, who occasionally dabbles in sourced reporting, offered a firm take on a possible Milton trade.
Bertrand: "Joe Milton is gonna get moved prior to the draft."
Zolak: "100 percent. They're trying right now."
Bertrand: "Oh, well, there's another nugget."
Milton, a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, entered the league with jaw-dropping arm strength but mind-numbing inaccuracy and decision-making. But the Tennessee product made remarkable improvement over his first season with the Patriots, punctuated by an excellent performance in the season finale.
Replacing Maye after just one series, Milton essentially made his first NFL start. And he capitalized on the opportunity, completing 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and one TD while rushing for another score and committing zero turnovers in a win over the Bills. Sure, Buffalo barely played its starters, but Milton's performance was nonetheless impressive.
New England reportedly wants a third-round pick for Milton, and that feels like a fair price. This year's draft is light on top quarterback talent, and you could argue Milton now is a better prospect than any QB projected to go in the second or third rounds.
But should the Saints pursue a trade? That depends on whether first-year head coach Kellen Moore believes in Milton. But with Derek Carr facing potentially his last season with the Saints and Spencer Rattler still unproven, New Orleans should consider taking another swing at finding its QB of the future.
With that in mind, we put our general manager hats on and came up with a Saints-Milton trade that would send receiver Chris Olave to New England.
