Kendre Miller Could Have A Breakout Season In Second Year With New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints used the eighth choice in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Kendre Miller, a running back out of TCU. The fourth running back drafted, Miller was the 71st overall selection.
In his first two collegiate seasons at TCU, Miller averaged 7.3 per carry but had just 1,011 combined rushing yards and 10 scores in shared duty. He'd take over as the primary back in 2022 and was a key weapon for the National Runner-up Horned Frogs, rushing for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns on his way to 1st Team All-Big 12 honors.
Miller, along with free-agent addition Jamaal Williams, were expected to join Alvin Kamara and form a lethal backfield trio for the Saints last season. The results fell far short of the expectations. New Orleans averaged just 102.5 rushing yards per game as a team, ranking 22nd in the NFL. Their average of 3.6 per carry was the second worst in the league. Woes along the offensive line were a major contributor for those struggles, but New Orleans backs also performed at a disappointing level.
Kamara, who missed three games because of suspension and sat another out, finished with just 694 rushing yards and five touchdowns. His 53.4 rushing yards per game and 3.9 per carry were the second lowest of his career. He caught 75 passes, much better than the previous two years, but those resulted in only 466 yards and one score.
Williams contributed even less. He missed four games with injury but had just 306 rushing yards and one score with a meager average of 2.9 per carry. He'd add nothing in the passing game, catching 18 balls for 62 yards to average only 3.4 per reception.
Kendre Miller's production also wasn't as hoped. He was inactive for nine games as a result of injuries. In four other contests, he'd play less than 10 offensive snaps. He'd have a combined 13 yards rushing and three receptions in those games.
Both the overall productivity and availability of Miller as a rookie fell short of what was expected. In eight games played, he had 156 yards rushing and a score while averaging 3.8 per carry. He also caught 10 passes out of 11 targets for 117 yards.
Of Miller's 51 offensive touches, 15 resulted in a first down. While the production needs improving, there was no doubting the potential and explosiveness Miller flashed in his first year. When in the lineup, his speed and versatility were valuable assets to an offense that often struggled.
Miller, just 22, certainly showed the open field vision and burst that attracted the Saints to him coming into the draft. He also exhibited good hands as a receiver and impressive explosion after the catch, traits that weren't exploited often at TCU.
The Saints did not have a rusher gain even as many as 90 yards during a game in 2023. Only three runners (Kamara, Miller, and Taysom Hill) exceeded even 70 yards in a game during the year, with each doing it only once. Miller had the third highest rushing output of the year for the team, picking up 73 yards and a score on 13 carries in a season finale win over Atlanta.
In a Week 5 win at New England, Miller showed great speed when taking a swing pass over the shoulder out of the backfield for a 33-yard gain. Against Chicago in Week 9, he made a spectacular sideline catch down the field for a 31-yard pickup. Even on shorter receptions during the year, Miller showed the hands and route skills to add versatility to the New Orleans attack.
At 6-feet and 220-Lbs., Miller has the power and leg drive to be effective enough between the tackles. However, he's most effective when used off-tackle or when a defense is spread out, when his vision and burst are on full display.
New Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is expected to install a system that perfectly suits Miller's abilities. Kubiak's scheme has zone-blocking concepts designed to get the backs off tackle and is one that often uses it's backs as receivers.
Expect Miller to have a much bigger impact for the Saints in his second season. Alvin Kamara will continue to be the primary back, but all signs point to Miller being the favorite to grab the number two spot. This system seems to perfectly suit the best attributes of both Kamara and Miller.
Another thing to consider is that Kamara's salary cap hit will rise exorbitantly in 2025. He'll also turn 29 before the start of the season, very close to the age where many backs begin a sharp decline. Even for an athlete like Kamara, who has always been superbly conditioned, these two factors could be weighing heavily on the team after this season.
With a big year, Kendre Miller could conceivably position himself to be the primary back beyond 2024. As for this season, Miller would give the Saints a lethal backfield if he can stay healthy and expand on the promise that he flashed as a rookie.