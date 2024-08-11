Inside Scoop: Key Takeaways from Saints' Preseason Triumph
The Saints got their 2024 off to a pretty good start, even if was preseason action, as they were able to put together a game-winning drive to knock off the Cardinals 16-13. New Orleans obviously has plenty of improvements that need to be made, but their first outing gave us plenty to talk about and break down. Here's a few things that stood out from their win.
What We Learned From The First Saints Preseason Game
THE FIRST TEAM OFFENSE NEEDS WORK
It was a bit disappointing seeing the first team Saints offense in action. Part of this could be trying to get used to things under Klint Kubiak, but it was just inconsistent. There were some things we saw that were encouraging, but there's a ways to go. Kubiak was calling plays from inside the booth during the game. It'll come together, but it might just take a little more time.
STARTING DEFENSE LOOKED STRONG
Carl Granderson looked like Carl Granderson, Bryan Bresee put out some good stuff, Willie Gay Jr. was all over the field and Chase Young made a nice first impression. It's consistent with what we've seen in training camp. New Orleans needs their defense to be a contender this season, and the first sample size was good. We'll see if we get the same results against the 49ers.
BOTH BACKUP QUARTERBACKS IMPRESS
Both Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler had pretty good outings, with Haener leading two field goal drives and finishing 9-of-13 for 107 yards while Rattler went 9-of17 for 70 yards and led a touchdown drive and the game-winning drive. Rattler's first drive was impressive, but things came back down to earth up until the final drive. Haener's throw to A.T. Perry at the end of the half was one of the best highlights on the evening. That back shoulder connection from Rattler to Samson Nacua on the last drive was really solid too. We may not have a definitive answer on who will back up Derek Carr still, but it's good to see both have their moments.
A.T. PERRY HAS A NIGHT
If there was one Saints player who really benefitted from Saturday night's game, it was A.T. Perry. He caught all four of his targets for 85 yards, including a 58-yard hookup from Jake Haener at the end of the half to help setup a field goal. Perry's camp has been inconsistent, but he put together a good performance to remind everyone of what he can be.
OTHER SAINTS NOTES
- Charlie Smyth ended up getting a game ball for making the game-winning kick. Dennis Allen said he would have kicked it from 60, and Smyth has the leg for it. He made one from 66 in warmups. Fred McAfee, who is the Vice President of Player Engagement, put on some U2 in the locker room in honor of his kick before the real big party started. The locker room was really hyped up.
- Jake Haener showed a couple of us a picture from his surgery with a 2-centimeter hole in his face. He had to get 32 stitches and wasn't going to miss the game. He wasn't supposed to practice this week. Everything we were told regarding his procedure is positive news, and there's no nerve damage.
- I was encouraged by what we saw out of Taliese Fuaga, but the inconsistency with Trevor Penning is unsettling. The Saints have to get this spot right, as well as left guard.
- The team came out relatively okay on the injury front, but there's a few players we'll want to keep some tabs on like Dallin Holker, Niko Lalos and Isaiah Stalbird. When we take attendance on Sunday for Day 14 of training camp, we'll be watching.
