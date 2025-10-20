Steelers-Saints Trade Speculation Heating Up; Pittsburgh Needs WR Help
The New Orleans Saints have been at the center of a lot of trade buzz this season. They're one of the worst teams in football and they're only getting worse as the losses pile up.
Alvin Kamara was one of the top trade chips in all of football for a few weeks. Teams like the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers made sense as fits, but Kamara has suggested he'd retire if he was traded, which has shut down his trade speculation. Chris Olave is another top trade chip, but he's reportedly working on an extension with the Saints, which means they'll need to turn to other players if they want to add some draft capital moving forward.
Curt Popejoy of Steelers Wire recently suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a potential suitor in a trade for Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed this year. The Steelers desperately need to add depth and talent at wide receiver while the Saints could afford cutting ties with Shaheed.
Saints WR Rashid Shaheed would fit perfectly with the Steelers
"Not Chris Olave but Shaheed is an excellent receiver in his own right who is lost on that terrible Saints team," Popejoy wrote. "Shaheed is particularly interesting because of the amount of speed he brings to the position, which the Steelers desperately need."
The Steelers need to add wide receiver help with Calvin Austin on the sidelines with an injury. Even with Austin on the field, the Steelers only have one quality wide receiver in DK Metcalf. They also have some extra draft capital over the next few years, which could be moved in trades to add talent to boost the team right now.
Shaheed's contract expires at the end of the season, so trading him would be the best-case scenario for the Saints. New Orleans needs to add as much value as it can for the expiring players on the roster so the rebuild will be smoother going forward.
This idea makes perfect sense for both sides. Shaheed would provide the Steelers with a huge upgrade at wide receiver without breaking the bank. The Saints would add draft capital to help push their rebuild along. Everybody wins.
More NFL: Saints' Chris Olave Gives Update On Contract Extension Talks