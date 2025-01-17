Miami Dolphins To Play In Spain: Could the Saints Play An International Game In 2025?
We won't know the official Saints schedule for several months, but one thing to pay close attention to is where New Orleans will travel to in 2025. The opponents will see the team travel to all corners of the United States, with them heading to Buffalo, Seattle, Los Angeles and Miami, to name a few.
The Miami game is something to at least keep tabs on. Why? It was announced on Friday morning that the Dolphins will be the home team for the first pro football game in Spain. Will the Saints play there? That might be a stretch, but it's certainly not impossible.
The last time the Saints played in Miami was in the 2009 season, and naturally they played their twice and won their first Super Bowl there. When they were supposed to play there in 2017, that game was actually in London. So, the idea is at least plausible.
What's more likely to happen is that New Orleans will get an international game in 2026. The NFL is trying to expand to Paris, and the Saints have exclusive international marketing rights in France. They also have an extra home game in that season, so it tracks. They were last in London in 2022 when they hosted the Vikings.
Again, the full NFL schedule won't drop until later in the spring, typically in mid-May. We do get international game announcements before that, however. For now, it's just a possibility.
ICYMI: Saints Rookie Taliese Fuaga Named Top Left Tackle On ESPN's All-Rookie Team
While the Saints weren't able to celebrate much from last season's 5-12 performance, that doesn't mean there weren't some good individual performances to point out. Take rookie Taliese Fuaga, for instance.
ESPN's Benjamin Solak put out his 2024 All-Rookie team on Wednesday, which has Fuaga as his top rookie left tackle. Here's why.
2024 stats: 17 starts, 84.0% pass block win rate, 74.1% run block win rate; Drafted: Round 1, No. 14
Sorting out the first- and second-team left tackles was a heartbreaking endeavor. Fuaga, JC Latham (Titans) and Olu Fashanu (Jets) all delivered on or exceeded their draft billing as blindside protectors. Having to rank them is impossible and unfair, and Jets and Titans fans can be justifiably upset with me.
With that said, I found myself most impressed by Fuaga, who I thought would take more rookie lumps transitioning from the right side to the left and pass-setting against NFL pass rushers. Fuaga still has a wart or two in pass protection, but he more than makes up for it with dominant power in the running game and the strength to recover when he loses early in his reps. The future is bright at left tackle in New Orleans.