Saints Rookie Taliese Fuaga Named Top Left Tackle On ESPN's All-Rookie Team
While the Saints weren't able to celebrate much from last season's 5-12 performance, that doesn't mean there weren't some good individual performances to point out. Take rookie Taliese Fuaga, for instance.
ESPN's Benjamin Solak put out his 2024 All-Rookie team on Wednesday, which has Fuaga as his top rookie left tackle. Here's why.
2024 stats: 17 starts, 84.0% pass block win rate, 74.1% run block win rate; Drafted: Round 1, No. 14
Sorting out the first- and second-team left tackles was a heartbreaking endeavor. Fuaga, JC Latham (Titans) and Olu Fashanu (Jets) all delivered on or exceeded their draft billing as blindside protectors. Having to rank them is impossible and unfair, and Jets and Titans fans can be justifiably upset with me.
With that said, I found myself most impressed by Fuaga, who I thought would take more rookie lumps transitioning from the right side to the left and pass-setting against NFL pass rushers. Fuaga still has a wart or two in pass protection, but he more than makes up for it with dominant power in the running game and the strength to recover when he loses early in his reps. The future is bright at left tackle in New Orleans.
From a grading perspective, Fuaga graded out at 65.7 on Pro Football Focus. That came in 53rd out of 141 offensive tackles. What hurt him the most were penalties (122nd), sacks allowed (121st), hits allowed (9th) and total pressures allowed (130th). He had a 69.5 run blocking grade (41st) and a 62.2 pass blocking grade (77th).
Between an expected second-year leap from Fuaga and hopefully building off Trevor Penning's campaign, New Orleans can put more attention into their interior and improve on the 14th-ranked rushing attack in 2024.
ICYMI: Aaron Glenn's Insight On Why He'll Be a Strong Head Coach
Aaron Glenn will once again be under a microscope when the Lions host the Commanders on Sunday. The Saints will be paying close attention, as they should be. He's currently the betting favorite for being the next head coach in New Orleans,
Glenn has put plenty of 'tape' out there when it comes to what he can offer as a head coach, and he spoke with the local media on Wednesday about what the past week was like during the first-round playoff bye and more.
Glenn said that he has learned a number of things over the past few years while interviewing, but mainly that he is going to be himself, and he said that either you like it or you don't. Ultimately, he revealed that he's going to do what's best for him and his family.
Glenn was asked about turning down an interview with the Patriots, to which he said that it wasn't the best situation for him. He didn't have any personal feelings about it.
He also reflected on the past few years and what he's learned. He recalled how united the coaching staff was when things weren't going so well in Detroit, and they followed a formula to win and turned things around. He stressed the importance of building it from the beginning and sustaining it.
He also shot down the notion that defensive coaches can't win, citing Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick as prime examples of it working. Here's what Glenn said about what he will bring to the table, which is plenty.
“I’m a coach,” Glenn said on Wednesday. “I just happen to be on defense. I understand the offense just as well as a number of people. If you want to hire me, you’re going to hire a coach. You’re not gonna hire a defensive coach. I’m gonna talk to the offense just as much as I’m gonna talk to the defense.”
Now, something interesting that was reported by the New York Post recently was that Glenn has told people the Jets are his first choice if the job is offered to him. That makes sense given his ties to the organization, but obviously they're there with New Orleans too.
It was also interesting to see the glaring endorsement Glenn got from Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who said Glenn was 'more prepared to be a head coach' than anyone.
We'll see how it all plays out, but New Orleans is still going through their process. This weekend should see Kliff Kingsbury, Kellen Moore and Joe Brady interview, and Darren Rizzi and Mike McCarthy are among those who are due up too.
The Saints have said they're not in a hurry and want to get the right candidate, but will the right candidate want them? That's the bigger question.
ICYMI: NFL Insider Reveals No Urgent Interest In Mike McCarthy
The future of ex-Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will be a major storyline to follow this offseason. The Saints are expected to have big interesting him, but Aaron Glenn is the current favorite in the betting world.
NFL Insider Josina Anderson gave some updated information on Tuesday night where things are at with the Saints when it comes to McCarthy, which is quite interesting. Here's what she said on her X/Twitter.
The Saints currently don't have urgent interest in Mike McCarthy. They may do a due diligence interview. Preexisting familiarity is there as a former assistant Saints coach. At the moment, he’s not being elevated over current options the team is considering.
The Saints could also schedule it (an interview) earlier. They could’ve also asked for permission to speak to him while his situation became publicly dubious-just like the Bears did. They did not. Loomis’ son being a Cowboys employee was not the only cause for hesitation. Again, not saying they won’t talk. I’m just saying I wouldn’t classify them as having urgent interest—-at this time.