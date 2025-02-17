New NFL Mock Draft Makes Bold Prediction For Saints With No. 9 Pick
What will the New Orleans Saints do with the ninth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Obviously, we won't know for sure until the draft starts on Thursday, April 24. However, multiple recent mock drafts have New Orleans selecting Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the first round, and the latest offering from The Philadelphia Inquirer features the same prediction.
"With former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore at the helm, the Saints need a lot of help at plenty of positions," the Inquirer's Devin Jackson wrote in a piece published Monday. "With Derrick Carr’s future in New Orleans in question, the Saints take McMillan here, an incredibly smooth and reliable wideout who is a mismatch nightmare for opposing defensive backs."
McMillan widely is viewed as the best pure wideout prospect in this year's class. And it sounds like the Arizona product could boost his stock next week at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"Our sources have indicated that McMillan is about to blow the lid off Lucas Oil Stadium with one of the most impressive combine performances we have ever witnessed," Boston Sports Journal's Serritella wrote last week after speaking with sources at the Senior Bowl. "His combination of size, speed, athleticism and yards-after-catch ability is something that comes around once in a decade."
Serritella added McMillan could be "in play" for the New England Patriots with the fourth-overall pick, so some of these mock drafts could age poorly.
McMillan racked up 212 catches for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns over three seasons with Arizona. He capped off his collegiate career with 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight TDs last season.
