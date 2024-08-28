Stay Informed: New Orleans Saints Practice Squad Tracker and Player Movement
After a very busy day across the NFL, things are only going to get busier for each team. Making the initial 53-man roster certainly doesn't guarantee you a spot on Wednesday, as waiver claims, free agent signings and other factors will certainly mix things up. For New Orleans, there's a lot riding on getting this right, and there's a couple of areas they could stand to upgrade.
Ahead of all the madness, we're putting together a practice squad tracker to keep up with all of the movement for who goes back on the Saints and other players going elsewhere. Some players have to wait for waivers, but other veterans that are vested are free to sign anywhere.
New Orleans Saints Practice Squad Tracker
Players to Watch: Kyle Hergel, Isaiah Stalbird, Jacob Kibodi, Johnathan Abram, Ugo Amadi, Andrew Dowell, Jesse Davis, Khaleke Hudson, Shane Lemieux, Stanley Morgan Jr., Roderic Teamer, Joejuan Williams, Equanimeous St. Brown, Michael Jacobson, Mike Rose, Josiah Ezirim, Lawrence Johnson, Shemar Jean-Charles, Jack Heflin, Mark Evans, Samson Nacua, Niko Lalos, Monty Rice, Kevin Austin Jr., Millard Bradford, Charlie Smyth
- Reserved for Charlie Smyth (IPP Exemption), if he clears waivers
Saints Players On the Move
Any players who go to other teams, whether it be through waiver claims or practice squad additions, we'll track them here.