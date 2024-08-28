Saints News Network

Stay Informed: New Orleans Saints Practice Squad Tracker and Player Movement

Track all of the Saints practice squad moves and player movement from what looks to be a busy Wednesday.

John Hendrix

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints place kicker Charlie Smyth (39) celebrates his game winning field goal with New Orleans Saints punter Matthew Hayball (43) against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
After a very busy day across the NFL, things are only going to get busier for each team. Making the initial 53-man roster certainly doesn't guarantee you a spot on Wednesday, as waiver claims, free agent signings and other factors will certainly mix things up. For New Orleans, there's a lot riding on getting this right, and there's a couple of areas they could stand to upgrade.

Ahead of all the madness, we're putting together a practice squad tracker to keep up with all of the movement for who goes back on the Saints and other players going elsewhere. Some players have to wait for waivers, but other veterans that are vested are free to sign anywhere.

RELATED: Final Roster Cuts Tracker and Reaction | What Projections Were Right/Wrong?

New Orleans Saints Practice Squad Tracker

Kyle Herge
Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Kyle Hergel (60) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Players to Watch: Kyle Hergel, Isaiah Stalbird, Jacob Kibodi, Johnathan Abram, Ugo Amadi, Andrew Dowell, Jesse Davis, Khaleke Hudson, Shane Lemieux, Stanley Morgan Jr., Roderic Teamer, Joejuan Williams, Equanimeous St. Brown, Michael Jacobson, Mike Rose, Josiah Ezirim, Lawrence Johnson, Shemar Jean-Charles, Jack Heflin, Mark Evans, Samson Nacua, Niko Lalos, Monty Rice, Kevin Austin Jr., Millard Bradford, Charlie Smyth

  17. Reserved for Charlie Smyth (IPP Exemption), if he clears waivers

Saints Players On the Move

Any players who go to other teams, whether it be through waiver claims or practice squad additions, we'll track them here.

John Hendrix

