New Orleans Saints Will Again Host A 'Diversity In Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative' Medical School Student
LaMiah Hall, an LSU Health Services Center student, will participate in the National Football League's Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative for the third year. Hall received her undergraduate degree from Xavier University of Louisiana. Last season, the Saints hosted Meharry Medical College Schyler Morton, who also graduated from Xavier University.
"As a medical student passionate about orthopedic surgery and sports medicine, I am thrilled to participate in the NFL Diversity Program," LaMiah Hall said. "This program not only allows me to contribute to the health and safety of athletes but also promotes diversity within the NFL healthcare network. I am eager to be part of this initiative and explore the field of sports medicine through the lens of professional athletics."
FROM THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Hall is a Decatur, Alabama native who attended Xavier from 2015-20 both as an undergraduate and graduate student. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in biology in 2019 and received her master's of public health in 2020. Upon coming to New Orleans as a college student, she volunteered in the community in the New Orleans nonprofit STEM NOLA, a national leader in designing and delivering STEM-based activities, programs, and events to K-12 students, families, and communities. From 2019-21, Hall served as the organization's operations coordinator and continues to volunteer while continuing her medical studies. She is a student at LSU Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in New Orleans, scheduled to graduate in 2025 with an interest in orthopedic surgery.
Hall first developed an interest in sports medicine at Austin High School in Decatur, where she played volleyball and basketball and served as a student athletic trainer.
FROM THE NFL
The National Football League, the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS), and the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) have unveiled the third-year roster of medical students for the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative.
This groundbreaking initiative, launched in 2022, is a league-wide program with a profound goal-to bolster and diversify the pipeline of students interested in sports medicine careers, thereby contributing to the diversification of NFL club medical staffs over time.
21 medical schools have been matched with 29 NFL clubs across the league for one-month clinical rotations focused on primary care sports medicine and/or orthopedic surgery. The rotations allow students to learn from and work directly with club medical staff as they deliver care to players across the league. Student clinical rotations will begin as training camps open next month for the 2024 NFL season.
The students participating in the program for the 2024 season include:
- Craishun Hart, Morehouse School of Medicine - Arizona Cardinals
- Jerry Yue, Morehouse School of Medicine - Atlanta Falcons
- Allen Opoku, Georgetown University, School of Medicine - Baltimore Ravens
- Moriah Martindale, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo - Buffalo Bills
- Alexis LeMone, Wake Forest University School of Medicine - Carolina Panthers
- Aisha Suhaiba, University of Illinois College of Medicine - Chicago Bears
- Dave Delima, Morehouse School of Medicine - Cincinnati Bengals
- Rachel Gardenhire, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine - Cleveland Browns
- Mohit Sandia, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science - Dallas Cowboys
- Marquisha Myles, Michigan State University College of Human Medicine - Detroit Lions
- Richard Ingram, Meharry Medical College - Green Bay Packers
- Amanda Davis, McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston - Houston Texans
- Eden Obomeghie, Morehouse School of Medicine - Indianapolis Colts
- Sydney Woods, Meharry Medical College - Jacksonville Jaguars
- Elizabeth Holmes, University of Kansas School of Medicine - Kansas City Chiefs
- Gemma Lagasca, Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV - Las Vegas Raiders
- Michael Baham, University of California, Irvine, School of Medicine - Los Angeles Chargers
- Raimel Brooks, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science - Los Angeles Rams
- Antonio Lopez, FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine - Miami Dolphins
- Jessica Nelson, Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Minnesota Vikings
- Kyra Caldwell, Howard University College of Medicine - New England Patriots
- LaMiah Hall, LSU Health New Orleans - New Orleans Saints
- Austin Carey, Morehouse School of Medicine - New York Giants
- Joel Sacris, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University - New York Jets
- Faith Kehinde, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine - Pittsburgh Steelers
- Michelle Xiao, Stanford University School of Medicine - San Francisco 49ers
- David Orlando, University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Cara Ford, Meharry Medical College - Tennessee Titans
- Caleb Parrish, Howard University College of Medicine - Washington Commanders
During their one-month rotations, students will observe and participate in the care of NFL players, working directly with and under the supervision of the orthopedic team physicians, primary care team physicians, athletic trainers, dietitians, mental health clinicians, strength & conditioning coaches, equipment managers, and others to gain medical knowledge and exposure to patient care in sports medicine.