New Orleans Saints Will Again Host A 'Diversity In Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative' Medical School Student

It's the New Orleans Saints second year to host a medical student participating in the diversity initiative.

Kyle T. Mosley

LaMiah Hall
LaMiah Hall / Credit: New Orleans Saints
LaMiah Hall, an LSU Health Services Center student, will participate in the National Football League's Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative for the third year. Hall received her undergraduate degree from Xavier University of Louisiana. Last season, the Saints hosted Meharry Medical College Schyler Morton, who also graduated from Xavier University.

"As a medical student passionate about orthopedic surgery and sports medicine, I am thrilled to participate in the NFL Diversity Program," LaMiah Hall said. "This program not only allows me to contribute to the health and safety of athletes but also promotes diversity within the NFL healthcare network. I am eager to be part of this initiative and explore the field of sports medicine through the lens of professional athletics."

FROM THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Hall is a Decatur, Alabama native who attended Xavier from 2015-20 both as an undergraduate and graduate student. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in biology in 2019 and received her master's of public health in 2020. Upon coming to New Orleans as a college student, she volunteered in the community in the New Orleans nonprofit STEM NOLA, a national leader in designing and delivering STEM-based activities, programs, and events to K-12 students, families, and communities. From 2019-21, Hall served as the organization's operations coordinator and continues to volunteer while continuing her medical studies. She is a student at LSU Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in New Orleans, scheduled to graduate in 2025 with an interest in orthopedic surgery.

Hall first developed an interest in sports medicine at Austin High School in Decatur, where she played volleyball and basketball and served as a student athletic trainer.

FROM THE NFL

The National Football League, the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS), and the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) have unveiled the third-year roster of medical students for the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative.

This groundbreaking initiative, launched in 2022, is a league-wide program with a profound goal-to bolster and diversify the pipeline of students interested in sports medicine careers, thereby contributing to the diversification of NFL club medical staffs over time.

21 medical schools have been matched with 29 NFL clubs across the league for one-month clinical rotations focused on primary care sports medicine and/or orthopedic surgery. The rotations allow students to learn from and work directly with club medical staff as they deliver care to players across the league. Student clinical rotations will begin as training camps open next month for the 2024 NFL season.

The students participating in the program for the 2024 season include:

  1. Craishun Hart, Morehouse School of Medicine - Arizona Cardinals
  2. Jerry Yue, Morehouse School of Medicine - Atlanta Falcons
  3. Allen Opoku, Georgetown University, School of Medicine - Baltimore Ravens
  4. Moriah Martindale, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo - Buffalo Bills
  5. Alexis LeMone, Wake Forest University School of Medicine - Carolina Panthers
  6. Aisha Suhaiba, University of Illinois College of Medicine - Chicago Bears
  7. Dave Delima, Morehouse School of Medicine - Cincinnati Bengals
  8. Rachel Gardenhire, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine - Cleveland Browns
  9. Mohit Sandia, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science - Dallas Cowboys
  10. Marquisha Myles, Michigan State University College of Human Medicine - Detroit Lions
  11. Richard Ingram, Meharry Medical College - Green Bay Packers
  12. Amanda Davis, McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston - Houston Texans
  13. Eden Obomeghie, Morehouse School of Medicine - Indianapolis Colts
  14. Sydney Woods, Meharry Medical College - Jacksonville Jaguars
  15. Elizabeth Holmes, University of Kansas School of Medicine - Kansas City Chiefs
  16. Gemma Lagasca, Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV - Las Vegas Raiders    
  17. Michael Baham, University of California, Irvine, School of Medicine - Los Angeles Chargers
  18. Raimel Brooks, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science - Los Angeles Rams
  19. Antonio Lopez, FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine - Miami Dolphins
  20. Jessica Nelson, Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Minnesota Vikings
  21. Kyra Caldwell, Howard University College of Medicine - New England Patriots
  22. LaMiah Hall, LSU Health New Orleans - New Orleans Saints
  23. Austin Carey, Morehouse School of Medicine - New York Giants
  24. Joel Sacris, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University - New York Jets
  25. Faith Kehinde, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine - Pittsburgh Steelers
  26. Michelle Xiao, Stanford University School of Medicine - San Francisco 49ers
  27. David Orlando, University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Cara Ford, Meharry Medical College - Tennessee Titans
  29. Caleb Parrish, Howard University College of Medicine - Washington Commanders

During their one-month rotations, students will observe and participate in the care of NFL players, working directly with and under the supervision of the orthopedic team physicians, primary care team physicians, athletic trainers, dietitians, mental health clinicians, strength & conditioning coaches, equipment managers, and others to gain medical knowledge and exposure to patient care in sports medicine.

