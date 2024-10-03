NFL Trade Rumors: What the Saints Are Saying About Davante Adams
The Saints are obviously one of those teams who could be in on the Davante Adams sweepstakes, but a lot of moving parts and pieces need to happen to get to that point. Quarterback Derek Carr said on Thursday afternoon that he's had conversations with the Raiders receiver. However, it's nothing related to football. Now, whether or not you believe that is on you.
"Me and Tae, our families, he's been one of my best friends," Carr said on Thursday when asked about his relationship with Adams.
"He always will be one of my best friends. We went on vacation together, our families together, down to Cabo and all those kind of things. That doesn't change no matter what teams we play for. Me and Tae are always close. We always will be close. I love his wife, love his kids, and my kids sure love him and he always plays with them, so it makes their day too."
Carr was then asked a follow-up question on whether or not they've had conversations this week, which would make sense given their close ties.
"Yes, but not about what you would probably think. If you saw my phone, you'd probably laugh...because we're just friends. Like, business is business. All that kind of stuff is crazy, but yeah me and Tae, we always talk. I know it's funny that we're talking this week, but nothing crazy."
Carr was asked if the soon-to-be traded Raiders wide receiver has confided in him regarding the situation based on his relationship, but that's between Adams and Las Vegas. Carr said, "That's all his business, and just as a man, I would let him talk about all his stuff. He's my friend. He knows I love him, and I'm always here for him way beyond football. But like to speak for him, I can't. I would never do that."
Would Carr like to play with Adams again? Sure, and he's not the only one.
"I think all 32 quarterbacks would love to play with Davante. We would welcome that. I don't know if I get in trouble for saying that, I just think it's just everyone kind of knows that. Kind of like everyone knew I was doing the Michael Jackson dance, but apparently, apparently not. I think everyone would love to play with Tae. I would obviously welcome playing with him again if that ever worked out in our careers. He did have 1,500 yards, I think I threw him like 12 touchdowns, so. We didn't win as many games as we thought, but it wasn't all bad. We had fun doing it, that's for sure. But that business stuff, we don't even talk about it. That's stuff so beyond our control sometimes and I'm so focused here. Would I like to? Everyone would like to."
At first, Dennis Allen was asked indirectly about the possibility of adding Davante Adams, which started off with how he felt about the wide receiver room.
Allen said at his presser on Thursday, "I like our receiving corps. I think we got some good young players that I feel really good about. And I think they're taking a step up."
Like he mentioned previously, he singled out Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed for doing some good things against the Falcons.
"I like our receivers. I like our team. If there's ever an opportunity that we feel like makes sense to help our team, we're going to try to help our team. But, I like our receiver room."
Allen was then asked a hypothetical about if there was a player out there, would the Saints consider going to get them. He said, "Yeah, maybe. Depends on who that players and a lot of other things."
The ties and connections are there for New Orleans, but they need the finances to even be in a position to acquire Adams. He's reportedly going to be dealt next week, but the question is where? The Saints could be a destination, but we'll see.