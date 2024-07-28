NFL Training Camp: New Orleans Saints Transactions And Injury Reports | July 21-28
The Saints News Network reports the transactions and injuries during Saints Training Camp from July 21 to July 28.
SAINTS TRANSACTIONS
JULY 23, 2024
FREE AGENT SIGNINGS
NEW ORLEANS
- Kevin Austin, WR (Notre Dame)
SIGNING: PLAYER WHOSE CLUB RETAINED EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS
- Rashid Shaheed, WR (Weber State)
"New Orleans offered the Pro Bowl receiver Rashid Shaheed a one-year, $5.2 million contract extension. This will tie Shaheed to the team through 2025 and it comes in right about a projected second round tender at $4.978 million." - John Hendrix
JULY 24, 2024
PASSED PHYSICAL
NEW ORLEANS
- Chris Olave, WR (Ohio State)
- Chase Young, DE (Ohio State)
"It's always been a goal of mine to be able to insert into that receiver one position," Olave said, addressing if he feels pressure as the primary receiver. "So, they drafted me that high for a reason to be able to insert me into that position." - Chris Olave
JULY 27, 2024
WAIVER REQUESTS
- Nouredin Nouili, G (Nebraska)
FREE AGENT SIGNINGS
- Chandler Brewer, T (Middle Tennessee)
SAINTS INJURIES
• Kendre Miller, RB – hamstring
• Marshon Lattimore, CB - hip flexor
• Trajan Jeffcoat, DE – elbow
• Shane Lemieux, OL – ankle
• Bryan Bresee, DT - foot
• Justin Herron, OL - knee
"The Saints were missing a couple of players from Saturday's practice, for obvious reasons. Marshon Lattimore (hip flexor), Trajan Jeffcoat (elbow) and Justin Herron (knee) were not out there, as expected. Nouri Nouili and Bryan Bresee were new absences. Nouili was waived to make room for new offensive lineman Chandler Brewer, who was out there in No. 73. Bryan Bresee is dealing with afoot injury, according to Dennis Allen. The severity is unknown, but he was around practice and involved on Friday. Bresee had a calf injury in last year's camp, so we'll continue to monitor this one." - John Hendrix, SNN
NON-FOOTBALL RELATED
- Jake Haener - disclosed he has a "form of skin cancer"; still practicing
