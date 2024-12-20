NFL Week 16: Saints Injury Report Adds Illness For Marquez Valdes-Scantling
The Saints put out their second injury report for Week 16’s Monday night matchup with the Packers. There’s only one minor change to pass along from Friday, which is an additional injury for one key offensive starter. Here’s the breakdown.
Saints Friday Injury Report - Week 16
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Derek Carr (left hand)
- Alvin Kamara (groin)
- Bub Means (ankle)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest/illness)
- Chase Young (illness)
LIMITED
- Juwan Johnson (foot)
- Chris Olave (head)
All of the non-participants weren’t spotted at practice during the open portion. New Orleans did have a bonus day this week, and at this point I wouldn't be too worrisome for Young and Valdes-Scantling. Kool-Aid McKinstry (shoulder) was removed from the injury report after suffering a stinger against the Commanders.
Alvin Kamara is not expected to to play, while Derek Carr has an uphill battle before he’s on the field again. Kamara’s groin injury was more serious than the Saints had originally thought. Kendre Miller should be the featured back, making his first start since the regular season finale against the Falcons last year.
Spencer Rattler will start for Carr, assuming he doesn’t improve. Carr is doing everything he can to get back in action and New Orleans has said that when he is healthy he’ll play. However, he's still not on the field, which would be the first step.
It’d be very surprising to see Chris Olave back on Monday night, but he’s making clear progress. It’s a bit concerning that Bub Means hasn’t returned. The 21-day practice window was opened for him on Dec. 2 and we’re getting close here.
New Orleans has one more practice on Saturday and will likely be monitoring the weather up in Green Bay to figure out when they'll leave. There's snow in the forecast on Sunday or Monday with an inch or two projected for each day. It's no Cleveland game from 2022, but will live up to the nickname 'Frozen Tundra'.