NFL Week 7: Second Saints Injury Report Brings Little Optimism for Thursday's Game

We get a better idea of what the Saints injury report looks like going into their matchup with the Broncos, which isn't much better than their estimated one to kick off the week.

John Hendrix

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) returns a punt for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) returns a punt for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The Saints released their first real injury report of the week after they put out an estimated one to begin the week. New Orleans has a laundry list of injuries they're dealing with, and to suggest that this team is banged up in a bit of an understatement. Here's how Tuesday shapes out for Dennis Allen's squad, and you can catch the practice report here.

Week 7 Saints Injury Report - Tuesday

Chris Olave may not clear the concussion protocol in time for Thursday night's game
Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) catches a pass during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

DID NOT PRACTICE

  • Cesar Ruiz (knee)
  • Derek Carr (oblique)
  • Pete Werner (hamstring)
  • Rashid Shaheed (knee)
  • Chris Olave (concussion)

LIMITED

  • Lucas Patrick (chest)
  • Taysom Hill (rib)
  • Payton Turner (knee)
  • Alvin Kamara (hand)
  • Nathan Shepherd (groin)
  • J.T. Gray (calf)
  • Alontae Taylor (shoulder)
  • Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ankle)

FULL

  • Carl Granderson (neck)
  • Tyrann Mathieu (forearm)
  • Willie Gay Jr. (hand)
  • Bub Means (hand)
