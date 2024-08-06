Olympic Gold Medalist Shares Unique Tie To Saints Linebacker
Olympic Gold Medalist Cole Hocker went to high school with this Saints linebacker, and they were track teammates together.
The 2024 Paris Olympics saw something fairly shocking happen on Tuesday, as Cole Hocker took the gold in the Men's 1500m. He set a new Olympic record in the process, crossing the finish line in 3:27.65. It was nearly three seconds faster than his personal best.
Hocker has a tie to New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner, as they were track teammates at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. Both are distinguished Alumni. Werner was a few years older than Hocker, but said that he was incredible and that they were in some relay teams together.
The United States currently leads the Olympic Games with 82 total medals (22 gold, 31 silver, 29 bronze). The event will conclude in Sunday, Aug. 11.
