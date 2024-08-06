Saints News Network

Olympic Gold Medalist Shares Unique Tie To Saints Linebacker

Olympic Gold Medalist Cole Hocker went to high school with this Saints linebacker, and they were track teammates together.

John Hendrix

Aug 4, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Cole Hocker (USA) and Josh Kerr (GBR) compete in a menís 1500m semifinal heat during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Cole Hocker (USA) and Josh Kerr (GBR) compete in a menís 1500m semifinal heat during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports / Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The 2024 Paris Olympics saw something fairly shocking happen on Tuesday, as Cole Hocker took the gold in the Men's 1500m. He set a new Olympic record in the process, crossing the finish line in 3:27.65. It was nearly three seconds faster than his personal best.

Hocker has a tie to New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner, as they were track teammates at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. Both are distinguished Alumni. Werner was a few years older than Hocker, but said that he was incredible and that they were in some relay teams together.

Pete Werner
Pete Werner running track in high school / Saints PR
Pete Werner
Pete Werner running track in high school / Saints PR

The United States currently leads the Olympic Games with 82 total medals (22 gold, 31 silver, 29 bronze). The event will conclude in Sunday, Aug. 11.

Published
John Hendrix

JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News