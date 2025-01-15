PFF Calls SEC Edge Rusher A 'Perfect Fit' For The Saints
The New Orleans Saints ranked 30th in total defense this past season. It was a steep plummet for a unit that had ranked among the best in the league nearly every year since 2018. The Saints were awful in nearly every category, ranking 27th against the pass and 31st against the run.
There were failures at every level of the Saints defense this year. Probably the biggest disappointment was along the defensive line. New Orleans allowed an average of over 141 rushing yards per game and 4.9 per carry, worst in the NFL. As a team, the Saints had a fairly respectable 39 sacks. However, only 17 of those came from their edge/end position.
Defensive ends Carl Granderson and Chase Young combined for 66 pressures, but had only 11 sacks and 17 tackles for loss collectively. Future Hall of Famer Cam Jordan contributed 4 sacks, 12 pressures, and 7 stops for loss. Former early round draft picks Payton Turner and Isaiah Foskey continue to contribute next to nothing, combining for 2 sacks and 9 pressures (all from Turner).
Making matters worse, Jordan will turn 36 this offseason, just completed his 14th NFL campaign, and is no longer close to the every down force he once was. Additionally, Young is an unrestricted free agent and may ask for more money than the Saints are willing or able to pay. Young lacks finishing ability, something that plagued the entire unit.
The Saints own the ninth overall selection in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft with major needs all over their roster. New Orleans also needs to first hire a head coach before anyone can somewhat accurately project the team's draft strategy.
Nevertheless, that didn't stop Pro Football Focus (PFF) writers Jordan Plocher and Josh Liskiewitz from identifying their ''perfect fit'' in the draft for the Saints. On Tuesday, PFF posted their analysis for the perfect draft fit for every NFL team.
Here's who they highlighted for the New Orleans Saints.
Edge , Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
''The Saints team pass-rush grade was 65.5 in 2024, which ranked 23rd. Chase Young led the team with 47 pressures on the year, followed by Carl Granderson and then the talented but aging star Cam Jordan.
While there is only one Cam Jordan, Nic Scourton could be an important piece in trying to replace Jordan in the aggregate. Jordan only played 564 snaps in 2024, but that was following 13 straight seasons of at least 770 snaps per year.
Nic Scourton is a heavy-handed, big, strong defensive lineman who, at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, is almost the identical size as Jordan. While Jordan played predominantly on the left side during his career, Scourton has played over 500 snaps on both the left and right side of the Aggies defense over the last two years.'' --per PFF
Scourton began his collegiate career at Purdue in 2022. In two years with the Boilermakers, he had 12 sacks and 17 tackles for loss, including 15 stops for loss and a Big 10 leading 10 sacks in 2023.
Transferring to Texas A&M last season, Scourton continued to develop into a force. Scourton had five sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 12 games to lead the Aggies in both categories. He was third among all SEC defenders in stops for loss.
At 6'4" and 280-Lbs., Scourton possesses ideal size and strength for the position. He combines that with excellent straight-line speed and burst to the ball. Scourton has shown outstanding bend around the edge as a pass rusher along with a versatile array of pass rush moves.
Additionally, Scourton has consistently set the edge well against the run. His power allows him to push blockers into the backfield to alter running plays. He also disengages from blocks well enough and flashes good speed in pursuit of the ball carrier.
Penn State's Abdul Carter is expected to be the first edge rusher drafted. After Carter, Nic Scourton is among the names mentioned that could be the next off the board at the position. Scourton, 20, was projected as a mid-2nd round choice at the beginning of the season.
Nic Scourton's performance this past season at Texas A&M now likely has him as a first-round choice. With his measurables, good offseason workouts could propel him into the top half of the first round.
The New Orleans Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen after a 2-7 start to this season. Allen had been head coach of the Saints since 2022, taking over for Sean Payton after he resigned following the 2021 campaign.
Over his tenure as head coach in New Orleans, Allen's teams had a collective 18-25 record. Allen was also head coach for the Oakland Raiders from 2012 to 2014. His Raiders teams had an 8-28 record, giving Allen a .329 winning percentage in 79 total games as a head coach.
Prior to his head stint in New Orleans, Allen was one of the more respected defensive assistant coaches in the NFL. He was the defensive coordinator for the Saints from 2016 to 2021, transforming New Orleans into one of the better units in the league.
Allen was also the defensive backs coach for the Saints from 2006 to 2010. He left New Orleans in 2011 to become defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos before getting the Raiders job.
It is Allen's defensive prowess that should land him another NFL in short time. Perhaps, a very short time.